Nov 26 The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

* The Obama administration is mounting an aggressive campaign to head off new congressional sanctions against Iran, arguing they would jeopardize the high-stakes deal sealed this past weekend to curb Tehran's nuclear program.()

* Wal-Mart named Douglas McMillon as its next chief executive, handing the job to a long-serving insider who, at just 47 years old, will be the youngest CEO since Sam Walton to helm the giant retailer. ()

* The U.S. Food and Drug Administration, in a U-turn from its position three years ago, removed restrictions on GlaxoSmithKline Plc's diabetes drug Avandia and said it no longer had serious concerns over the drug's heart-attack risk. ()

* The FDA ordered genetic-testing startup 23andMe to stop marketing its mail-order DNA kit, citing the risk that false results could cause consumers to undergo unnecessary health procedures such as breast-cancer surgery. ()

* Eric Noll, an executive vice president at Nasdaq OMX who was seen as the top internal contender to succeed CEO Robert Greifeld, has resigned from the market operator to lead brokerage firm ConvergEx. ()

* Qualcomm Inc said a Chinese government agency is investigating the chip maker under the country's antimonopoly law, a probe that comes amid rising tensions affecting U.S. companies in China. ()

* Katie Couric became the latest high-profile journalist to join a digital outlet, striking a deal with Yahoo Inc, the company announced Monday. ()

* Carlyle Group LP said it will acquire Diversified Global Asset Management Corp, a Toronto-based investor in hedge funds, as the firm continues to expand from private equity. The deal is valued at $33 million, plus a possible $70 million if the hedge-fund firm achieves a certain level of performance. ()

* McGraw Hill Financial Inc said on Monday it hired Citigroup Inc executive Neeraj Sahai to run its Standard & Poor's Ratings Services unit, the world's largest ratings firm.