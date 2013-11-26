Nov 26 The following are the top stories in the
* The Obama administration is mounting an aggressive
campaign to head off new congressional sanctions against Iran,
arguing they would jeopardize the high-stakes deal sealed this
past weekend to curb Tehran's nuclear program.()
* Wal-Mart named Douglas McMillon as its next chief
executive, handing the job to a long-serving insider who, at
just 47 years old, will be the youngest CEO since Sam Walton to
helm the giant retailer. ()
* The U.S. Food and Drug Administration, in a U-turn from
its position three years ago, removed restrictions on
GlaxoSmithKline Plc's diabetes drug Avandia and said it
no longer had serious concerns over the drug's heart-attack
risk. ()
* The FDA ordered genetic-testing startup 23andMe to stop
marketing its mail-order DNA kit, citing the risk that false
results could cause consumers to undergo unnecessary health
procedures such as breast-cancer surgery. ()
* Eric Noll, an executive vice president at Nasdaq OMX
who was seen as the top internal contender to succeed
CEO Robert Greifeld, has resigned from the market operator to
lead brokerage firm ConvergEx. ()
* Qualcomm Inc said a Chinese government agency is
investigating the chip maker under the country's antimonopoly
law, a probe that comes amid rising tensions affecting U.S.
companies in China. ()
* Katie Couric became the latest high-profile journalist to
join a digital outlet, striking a deal with Yahoo Inc,
the company announced Monday. ()
* Carlyle Group LP said it will acquire Diversified
Global Asset Management Corp, a Toronto-based investor in hedge
funds, as the firm continues to expand from private equity. The
deal is valued at $33 million, plus a possible $70 million if
the hedge-fund firm achieves a certain level of performance. ()
* McGraw Hill Financial Inc said on Monday it hired
Citigroup Inc executive Neeraj Sahai to run its Standard &
Poor's Ratings Services unit, the world's largest ratings firm.