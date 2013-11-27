Nov 27 The following are the top stories in the
Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and
does not vouch for their accuracy.
* The Obama administration is moving to rein in the
influence of tax-exempt groups in elections by creating rules to
restrict their spending on a wide range of campaign-related
activities. ()
* Cox Communications is considering jumping into the bidding
for Time Warner Cable Inc according to people familiar
with the situation, the latest twist in a fast-evolving takeover
battle for the second-largest U.S. cable operator. ()
* Men's Wearhouse Inc launched a surprise offer to
buy rival men's clothing retailer Jos. A. Bank Clothiers Inc
turning the tables on its erstwhile suitor in what has
become one of the year's most colorful takeover dramas. ()
* Hewlett-Packard Co appeared to take a step forward
in its latest turnaround effort with increased sales of
corporate computers. But fiscal fourth-quarter revenue fell in
each of its other units, highlighting ongoing challenges at the
tech giant. ()
* After setting a deadline to fix the HealthCare.gov
website, Obama administration officials have offered largely
inexact measures of success. That has prompted Republicans to
accuse the White House of moving the goal posts. ()
* Jon Horvath, the government's star witness against Michael
Steinberg, testified for the first time Tuesday, setting the
stage for what will be pivotal testimony in the insider-trading
case against the veteran SAC Capital Advisors LP portfolio
manager. ()
* Vivendi SA's board approved a plan to spin off
its French telecommunication business next year and named top
leaders to run the assets that will remain, pushing forward with
its ambition to become a smaller media-focused firm. ()
* Investment funds aimed at individual investors are
barreling into collateralized loan obligations, a complex and
volatile type of security that was shaken by the financial
crisis. ()
* The U.S. banking industry continued its recovery during
the third quarter, reflecting the sector's gradual rebound from
the financial crisis, the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp said.