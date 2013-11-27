Nov 27 The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

* The Obama administration is moving to rein in the influence of tax-exempt groups in elections by creating rules to restrict their spending on a wide range of campaign-related activities. ()

* Cox Communications is considering jumping into the bidding for Time Warner Cable Inc according to people familiar with the situation, the latest twist in a fast-evolving takeover battle for the second-largest U.S. cable operator. ()

* Men's Wearhouse Inc launched a surprise offer to buy rival men's clothing retailer Jos. A. Bank Clothiers Inc turning the tables on its erstwhile suitor in what has become one of the year's most colorful takeover dramas. ()

* Hewlett-Packard Co appeared to take a step forward in its latest turnaround effort with increased sales of corporate computers. But fiscal fourth-quarter revenue fell in each of its other units, highlighting ongoing challenges at the tech giant. ()

* After setting a deadline to fix the HealthCare.gov website, Obama administration officials have offered largely inexact measures of success. That has prompted Republicans to accuse the White House of moving the goal posts. ()

* Jon Horvath, the government's star witness against Michael Steinberg, testified for the first time Tuesday, setting the stage for what will be pivotal testimony in the insider-trading case against the veteran SAC Capital Advisors LP portfolio manager. ()

* Vivendi SA's board approved a plan to spin off its French telecommunication business next year and named top leaders to run the assets that will remain, pushing forward with its ambition to become a smaller media-focused firm. ()

* Investment funds aimed at individual investors are barreling into collateralized loan obligations, a complex and volatile type of security that was shaken by the financial crisis. ()

* The U.S. banking industry continued its recovery during the third quarter, reflecting the sector's gradual rebound from the financial crisis, the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp said.