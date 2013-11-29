Nov 29 The following are the top stories in the
* Investors are piling into bets against the yen, taking
another run at a trade that proved lucrative for some of the
industry's largest money managers earlier this year. ()
* Fortress Investment and Centerbridge Partners have
shown interest in LightSquared, the wireless venture that is up
for sale in bankruptcy proceedings. The private-equity firms,
both with penchants for buying distressed assets, have each
expressed interest to LightSquared in acquiring the company's
spectrum - the limited pockets of airwaves that
telecommunications firms need to operate wireless networks. ()
* Brazil's OGX wants to persuade creditors to put up more
money as it strives to avoid outright failure. The oil company
posted a third-quarter loss of nearly $1 billion. ()
* An attempt by regulators to prevent the kind of lax
underwriting that exacerbated the financial crisis is running
into resistance from corporations, investors and asset managers
who said new rules will cripple a $300 billion market for loans
to U.S. companies. ()
* UBS is shaking up its investment bank, and has removed a
top foreign-exchange executive, amid a burgeoning investigation
into potential manipulation of currency markets. ()
* Australia blocked a $2.7 billion bid by U.S. agribusiness
company Archer Daniels Midland to buy grain handler
GrainCorp Ltd, saying a takeover would go against the
national interest. ()
* Negotiators in Congress are moving toward a narrow
agreement on this year's federal budget that would scale back
some spending cuts set to take effect in January but likely
wouldn't ask either party to compromise on its core stands on
taxes and entitlements. ()
* A former top executive at UBS AG who has been
sitting in an Italian jail for about a month is headed to the
U.S. to face charges that he helped Americans evade taxes by
stashing their money in Swiss bank accounts. ()