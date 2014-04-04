April 4 The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

* The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration confirmed on Thursday it continues to receive answers and documentation from General Motors Co regarding the ignition switch recall, but is yet to release a timetable on when the information will be made public. (link.reuters.com/sac38v)

* Anadarko Petroleum Corp agreed to pay $5.15 billion to settle fraud claims from a 2006 acquisition, making it the largest environmental settlement won by the U.S. government. The deal extracted a much heavier price than Anadarko had envisioned, but investors rejoiced at the resolution of a liability that could have run as high as $14 billion. (link.reuters.com/gac38v)

* Young workers in the United States signed up for employer-sponsored health plans at a lower rate than last year, a surprising result that kept overall workplace enrollment rates flat. (link.reuters.com/hac38v)

* Delta Air Lines Inc said it is considering buying up to 50 wide-body jetliners from Boeing Co and Airbus Group NV to replace its aging long-haul aircraft. (link.reuters.com/kac38v)

* U.S. ethanol and railroad industry groups clashed on Thursday over transportation constraints that have triggered soaring prices for the biofuel in recent weeks. Renewable Fuels Association President Bob Dinneen said the "sheer chaos" of the rail system has pushed up prices for ethanol and caused consumers to pay more at the pump. (link.reuters.com/mac38v)

* Prescription-data provider IMS Health Holdings Inc said on Thursday that it has priced its initial public offering at $20 a share, raising $1.3 billion in the second-largest IPO in the United States so far this year. (link.reuters.com/pac38v)

* Exxon Mobil Corp agreed to publicly disclose more details on the risks of hydraulic fracturing of oil and gas wells, reversing a long-held opposition by environmental groups and investors. (link.reuters.com/qac38v)

* Chief Executive Brendan Eich resigned from Mozilla, the organization behind the Firefox web browser, after intense criticism over his opposition to gay marriage. Six years ago, Eich made a $1,000 donation in support of a 2008 California ballot initiative to ban gay marriage. (link.reuters.com/wac38v)

* Imgur said on Thursday it raised $40 million from Andreessen Horowitz, a venture capital firm and a small investment from Reddit, the forum that contributed to Imgur's rapid ascent. A spokesman for Imgur said this is the company's first major funding other than a $25,000 grant in 2010 from Ohio University, founder Alan Schaaf's alma mater. (link.reuters.com/bec38v)

* The Pentagon is ready to pit entrepreneur Elon Musk against a joint venture of Boeing Co and Lockheed Martin Corp in a contest to launch a military satellite next year. The joint venture, known as United Launch Alliance Llc, has held a near-monopoly on military and intelligence contracts since 2006. (link.reuters.com/dec38v)

* John Malone's Liberty Media Corp will sell most of its roughly 17 percent stake in Barnes & Noble Inc. The stock is being acquired by institutional investors. Barnes & Noble has been grappling with heavy losses at its Nook device and e-book business as well as declining sales at its retail stores. (link.reuters.com/fec38v)

* Globalfoundries Inc has emerged as the leading candidate to buy International Business Machines Corp's semiconductor-making operations. IBM also held talks with chip makers Intel Corp and Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co but TSMC has dropped out of the talks. While Intel is still involved, Globalfoundries appears to have a stronger interest. (link.reuters.com/gec38v)

* Mylan Inc is looking at buying Swedish drug maker Meda AB. Executives at Mylan, which has a $18.5 billion market capitalization, have been open about doing a big acquisition. When announcing its fourth-quarter earnings in February, the company said it expected to do a "substantial deal" this year. (link.reuters.com/hec38v)

* Specialty retailer Brookstone Holdings Corp filed for bankruptcy protection on Thursday with a plan to sell its business to an affiliate of Spencer Spirit Holdings Inc for $147 million. (link.reuters.com/jec38v)

* The Star-Ledger newspaper of Newark, will eliminate about 167 jobs, including a quarter of its journalists, the company's publisher said on Thursday. The Star-Ledger is owned by the Advance Publications, which also owns magazine publisher Condé Nast and stakes in TV properties such as Discovery Communications Inc. (link.reuters.com/mec38v)

* The Food and Drug Administration on Thursday approved an injection that could be used by consumers to counteract an overdose of narcotic painkillers. The new product called Evzio, contains the drug naloxone used by paramedics as an injection to revive patients during an overdose of prescription pain drugs. (link.reuters.com/rec38v)

* General Motors Co said it expects to incur unexpected charges of $1.15 billion in its first quarter results. The automaker disclosed a $400 million charge on Thursday in response to the change in Venezuela's exchange rate. The cost is in addition to the $750 million charge the Detroit-based GM is taking related to expenses associated with recalls announced since February. (link.reuters.com/tec38v)