April 4 The following are the top stories in the
Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and
does not vouch for their accuracy.
* The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration
confirmed on Thursday it continues to receive answers and
documentation from General Motors Co regarding the
ignition switch recall, but is yet to release a timetable on
when the information will be made public. (link.reuters.com/sac38v)
* Anadarko Petroleum Corp agreed to pay $5.15
billion to settle fraud claims from a 2006 acquisition, making
it the largest environmental settlement won by the U.S.
government. The deal extracted a much heavier price than
Anadarko had envisioned, but investors rejoiced at the
resolution of a liability that could have run as high as $14
billion. (link.reuters.com/gac38v)
* Young workers in the United States signed up for
employer-sponsored health plans at a lower rate than last year,
a surprising result that kept overall workplace enrollment rates
flat. (link.reuters.com/hac38v)
* Delta Air Lines Inc said it is considering buying
up to 50 wide-body jetliners from Boeing Co and Airbus
Group NV to replace its aging long-haul aircraft. (link.reuters.com/kac38v)
* U.S. ethanol and railroad industry groups clashed on
Thursday over transportation constraints that have triggered
soaring prices for the biofuel in recent weeks. Renewable Fuels
Association President Bob Dinneen said the "sheer chaos" of the
rail system has pushed up prices for ethanol and caused
consumers to pay more at the pump. (link.reuters.com/mac38v)
* Prescription-data provider IMS Health Holdings Inc
said on Thursday that it has priced its initial public offering
at $20 a share, raising $1.3 billion in the second-largest IPO
in the United States so far this year. (link.reuters.com/pac38v)
* Exxon Mobil Corp agreed to publicly disclose more
details on the risks of hydraulic fracturing of oil and gas
wells, reversing a long-held opposition by environmental groups
and investors. (link.reuters.com/qac38v)
* Chief Executive Brendan Eich resigned from Mozilla, the
organization behind the Firefox web browser, after intense
criticism over his opposition to gay marriage. Six years ago,
Eich made a $1,000 donation in support of a 2008 California
ballot initiative to ban gay marriage. (link.reuters.com/wac38v)
* Imgur said on Thursday it raised $40 million from
Andreessen Horowitz, a venture capital firm and a small
investment from Reddit, the forum that contributed to Imgur's
rapid ascent. A spokesman for Imgur said this is the company's
first major funding other than a $25,000 grant in 2010 from Ohio
University, founder Alan Schaaf's alma mater. (link.reuters.com/bec38v)
* The Pentagon is ready to pit entrepreneur Elon Musk
against a joint venture of Boeing Co and Lockheed Martin
Corp in a contest to launch a military satellite next
year. The joint venture, known as United Launch Alliance Llc,
has held a near-monopoly on military and intelligence contracts
since 2006. (link.reuters.com/dec38v)
* John Malone's Liberty Media Corp will sell most
of its roughly 17 percent stake in Barnes & Noble Inc.
The stock is being acquired by institutional investors. Barnes &
Noble has been grappling with heavy losses at its Nook device
and e-book business as well as declining sales at its retail
stores. (link.reuters.com/fec38v)
* Globalfoundries Inc has emerged as the leading candidate
to buy International Business Machines Corp's
semiconductor-making operations. IBM also held talks with chip
makers Intel Corp and Taiwan Semiconductor
Manufacturing Co but TSMC has dropped out of the
talks. While Intel is still involved, Globalfoundries appears to
have a stronger interest. (link.reuters.com/gec38v)
* Mylan Inc is looking at buying Swedish drug maker
Meda AB. Executives at Mylan, which has a $18.5
billion market capitalization, have been open about doing a big
acquisition. When announcing its fourth-quarter earnings in
February, the company said it expected to do a "substantial
deal" this year. (link.reuters.com/hec38v)
* Specialty retailer Brookstone Holdings Corp filed for
bankruptcy protection on Thursday with a plan to sell its
business to an affiliate of Spencer Spirit Holdings Inc
for $147 million. (link.reuters.com/jec38v)
* The Star-Ledger newspaper of Newark, will eliminate about
167 jobs, including a quarter of its journalists, the company's
publisher said on Thursday. The Star-Ledger is owned by the
Advance Publications, which also owns magazine publisher Condé
Nast and stakes in TV properties such as Discovery
Communications Inc. (link.reuters.com/mec38v)
* The Food and Drug Administration on Thursday approved an
injection that could be used by consumers to counteract an
overdose of narcotic painkillers. The new product called Evzio,
contains the drug naloxone used by paramedics as an injection to
revive patients during an overdose of prescription pain drugs.
(link.reuters.com/rec38v)
* General Motors Co said it expects to incur
unexpected charges of $1.15 billion in its first quarter
results. The automaker disclosed a $400 million charge on
Thursday in response to the change in Venezuela's exchange rate.
The cost is in addition to the $750 million charge the
Detroit-based GM is taking related to expenses associated with
recalls announced since February. (link.reuters.com/tec38v)
(Compiled by Ankush Sharma in Bangalore)