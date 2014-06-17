June 17 The following are the top stories in the
Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and
does not vouch for their accuracy.
* German engineering giant Siemens AG and
Japanese conglomerate Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Ltd
launched a bid for Alstom SA's energy business,
hoping to thwart General Electric Co's earlier $17
billion offer for the French industrial group with a pitch that
is as much about politics as finance. (link.reuters.com/haq22w)
* General Motors on Monday pushed its repair-cost
estimate for auto recalls this year to $2 billion as it
disclosed plans to replace potentially faulty ignition keys on
3.37 million older model cars in North America. (link.reuters.com/jaq22w)
* An internal report on General Motors Co's blunders
handling a deadly safety defect included a mistake of its own:
It incorrectly said the service bulletins that auto makers send
to dealers, which might have offered a clue to the problem, were
readily available on a U.S. website. The service bulletins are
issued by car companies to notify dealers of problems that have
been reported by drivers, mechanics and others and to outline
any necessary fixes. (link.reuters.com/maq22w)
* BP PLC won its first new energy contract from the
Pentagon since U.S. government sanctions imposed after the
Deepwater Horizon disaster were lifted, regaining a foothold in
a market that is set to grow. The $43 million natural-gas deal
was the company's first new Defense Department supply contract
in almost 18 months. (link.reuters.com/naq22w)
* Allergan Inc, which is fending off a $53 billion
takeover bid by Valeant Pharmaceuticals International Inc
, released emails sent by senior Morgan Stanley
bankers appearing to denigrate Valeant and its business
strategy. (link.reuters.com/raq22w)
* Google Inc is facing fresh accusations of
anticompetitive behavior in Europe over its Android operating
system for mobile phones, even as the Web giant struggles to
overcome separate concerns over its dominance of online search.
(link.reuters.com/taq22w)
* In a security filing Monday, Alibaba included details
investors had complained were missing in its initial documents
in May. Chief among them: a sales breakdown for the e-commerce
company's two main shopping sites; names of the 27 people who
control nominations for a majority of the board and insight into
the company's acquisition strategy. Alibaba also released
updated financial figures that showed the company's margins were
under pressure. (link.reuters.com/vaq22w)
* Royal Dutch Shell PLC is selling most of its
shares in Woodside Petroleum Ltd for 6.1 billion
Australian dollars ($5.73 billion), as the company continues to
unload assets in the face of falling profit. (link.reuters.com/xaq22w)
($1 = 1.06 Australian Dollars)
(Compiled by Sampad Patnaik in Bangalore)