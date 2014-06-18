June 18 The following are the top stories in the
Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and
does not vouch for their accuracy.
* Foreign crises and domestic economic unease have eroded
President Barack Obama's public standing, sapping his ability to
respond to overseas conflicts and weighing on fellow Democrats
heading into the midterm elections. As clouds gather abroad, a
new Wall Street Journal/NBC News poll finds Obama's job approval
rating at 41 percent, matching a previous low. (on.wsj.com/1pHjXu9)
* China is flexing its growing power over global deals,
after it put the kibosh on a shipping alliance that officials
here said would hold too much sway over trade lanes to Europe.
Tuesday's decision by China's Ministry of Commerce came despite
approvals for the shipping alliance in Europe and the U.S. It
marks only the second time the Chinese regulator has stepped in
to block a corporate combination since the country enacted its
antitrust law in 2008. (on.wsj.com/1r3st4n)
* Argentina unveiled a controversial plan aimed at
preventing the country's second default in 13 years, while
hinting it was willing to negotiate with holdout creditors. The
moves, announced by the country's economy minister in a
televised address on Tuesday, would enable Argentina to escape a
U.S. court ruling that requires it to start making payments to
the creditors, something it has resisted for years. (on.wsj.com/U8TQ1V)
* Seventeen months after Congress authorized up to $16
billion to fix homes wrecked by superstorm Sandy, tens of
thousands of people still are living in damaged houses or paying
rent on top of a mortgage as they wait for rebuilding help. (on.wsj.com/1r4RJHp)
* Online retailer Amazon on Wednesday is expected
to reveal its first smartphone, featuring a display designed to
respond to users' eye movements and capable of displaying
three-dimensional images. (on.wsj.com/1uAotZe)
* FedEx Corp told U.S. authorities that it received
allegations that its Kenya operation paid bribes to government
officials, according to a statement the company issued to The
Wall Street Journal. The shipping company has told the U.S.
Department of Justice and Securities and Exchange Commission
about the allegations it potentially violated the Foreign
Corrupt Practices Act, the statement said. (on.wsj.com/1i9fI8A)
* A Chinese-led group regained the upper hand in bidding for
Aquila Resources Ltd after the Australian iron-ore
miner rejected a rival proposal from Mineral Resources Ltd
valuing it at 1.54 billion Australian dollars ($1.45
billion). (on.wsj.com/1pemuZc)
* Mineral-rights owner Viper Energy Partners LP's
initial public offering priced well above expectations Tuesday,
people familiar with the deal said, in the latest sign of strong
investors demand for high-yielding stocks tied to the energy
sector. The Midland, Tex.-based company sold 5 million shares
for $26 apiece, these people said, raising $130 million before
the potential sale of additional shares to underwriters. (on.wsj.com/1r4xNEk)
* Adobe Systems Inc said its fiscal second-quarter
earnings rose 16 percent on higher revenue, driven by strong
growth in subscription sales. Adobe, the maker of Photoshop and
Illustrator design software, has been transitioning to
subscription cloud services and away from packaged software. (on.wsj.com/1lxmbue)
* McKessonn Corp plans to offer investors more power
to oust directors by opening up corporate elections, making it
one of a handful of major U.S. companies to take a step long
advocated by activist investors. (on.wsj.com/1qaZ5t9)
* Target Corp increased yields to sell $2 billion of
bonds on Tuesday, as the retailer continues to deal with the
fallout from a customer-data breach late last year. Target
ultimately received more than $4 billion in investor orders for
the debt, one investor said, more than twice the bonds
available. But investors said it is unusual that a company would
have to increase yields to entice buyers given the recent high
demand for corporate bonds. (on.wsj.com/1qaZlbs)
($1 = 1.0639 Australian Dollars)
(Compiled by Sampad Patnaik in Bangalore)