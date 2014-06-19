June 19 The following are the top stories in the
* A General Motors Co employee warned in 2005 that
the auto maker had a "serious safety problem" with the design of
ignition switches used on the 2006 Impala that could lead to a
"big recall," but the company didn't recall the vehicles until
early this week. (on.wsj.com/1uEvjNf)
* American Apparel Inc's board moved Wednesday to
fire founder and Chief Executive Dov Charney, citing an "ongoing
investigation into alleged misconduct." (on.wsj.com/1kPDJfo)
* YouTube confirmed plans to launch a long-awaited
music-subscription service, but some independent labels are
refusing to sign on as the online video company pushes for
cut-rate licensing deals. (on.wsj.com/1qfS2PV)
* The head of the largest U.S. space company, United Launch
Alliance LLC, moved to calm fears among military chiefs and
lawmakers about an interruption to supplies of the Russian-made
rocket engines used to launch satellites for the Pentagon. The
company, a joint venture between Boeing Co and Lockheed
Martin Corp, meanwhile is studying a new domestic
alternative that industry experts said could take the government
and any selected contractor $2 billion and up to seven years to
develop. (on.wsj.com/1pKE2Q9)
* Digital subscriber line (DSL) companies are lagging behind
cable and fiber broadband providers when it comes to download
speeds, according to a new report from the Federal
Communications Commission. The agency released its fourth annual
report on broadband speeds, which showed once again that
broadband providers are gradually increasing performance while
delivering close to advertised speeds most of the time. (on.wsj.com/1ineMx7)
* General Electric Co Chief Executive Jeffrey Immelt
is set to meet French Economy Minister Arnaud Montebourg in
Paris on Thursday, the third time the executive has visited the
City of Light since GE launched its $17 billion bid for Alstom
SA's energy business in late April. (on.wsj.com/1ineR3W)
* News Corp on Wednesday extended its shareholder
rights plan for another year, giving the media company
additional time to evaluate options without potential
interference from an outside investor. The shareholder rights
plan, which is also known as a poison pill, was set to expire
June 28, a year after the company separated from entertainment
giant 21st Century Fox Corp. The extension runs through June 18,
2015. (on.wsj.com/1nlgSei)
* Owners of Markit Ltd, the Wall Street
financial-data provider, raised $1.3 billion in a
larger-than-expected initial public offering of shares,
according to people familiar with the deal. (on.wsj.com/1nQdBFz)
