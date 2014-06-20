June 20 The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

* Washington's political-intelligence business is going through a wrenching transformation in the face of heightened legal and regulatory scrutiny, including insider-trading probes. In recent months, a number of lobbyists have left the political-intelligence business, and several lobbying and law firms have created new internal procedures and protocols to guard against violating insider-trading rules. (on.wsj.com/1kTAuDs)

* Corinthian Colleges Inc, one of the country's largest for-profit education companies, warned Thursday that it may have to shut down after the Obama administration moved to restrict the company's access to federal funding. (on.wsj.com/1lFjoxN)

* General Motors Co's pinning of a decade-long failure to recall defective cars on a lone engineer is running into skepticism from lawmakers who say GM documents show dozens of people were alerted to ignition-switch defects during the past decade. (on.wsj.com/1ss73Ch)

* Two years after a bruising battle with unions, Fiat Chrysler Automobiles Chief Executive Sergio Marchionne on Thursday canceled plans to shift 500 furloughed workers from a mostly idle Fiat plant in Turin to a nearby Maserati factory, according to a person familiar with the situation. Fiat has also shelved plans to use overtime at the same Maserati factory to meet booming demand for the luxury brand, the person said. (on.wsj.com/1l9qoTL)

* Harley-Davidson Inc, known for gasoline-powered motorcycles thundering with machismo, is testing a battery-powered model that it hopes will appeal to younger people concerned about the environment. (on.wsj.com/1iMqpIN)

* An Apple Inc "kill switch" to disable stolen iPhones appears to be reducing thefts, law-enforcement officials in New York and California said. Google Inc and Microsoft Corp are following Apple's lead, planning to put similar technology into devices using their software. (on.wsj.com/1jC5yrM)

