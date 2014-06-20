UPDATE 1-Freeport collects export permit after Pence visit
* Workers concerned over future employment amid contract dispute (Recasts with permit granted, adds comments on Pence, trade ministry comment)
June 20 The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
* Washington's political-intelligence business is going through a wrenching transformation in the face of heightened legal and regulatory scrutiny, including insider-trading probes. In recent months, a number of lobbyists have left the political-intelligence business, and several lobbying and law firms have created new internal procedures and protocols to guard against violating insider-trading rules. (on.wsj.com/1kTAuDs)
* Corinthian Colleges Inc, one of the country's largest for-profit education companies, warned Thursday that it may have to shut down after the Obama administration moved to restrict the company's access to federal funding. (on.wsj.com/1lFjoxN)
* General Motors Co's pinning of a decade-long failure to recall defective cars on a lone engineer is running into skepticism from lawmakers who say GM documents show dozens of people were alerted to ignition-switch defects during the past decade. (on.wsj.com/1ss73Ch)
* Two years after a bruising battle with unions, Fiat Chrysler Automobiles Chief Executive Sergio Marchionne on Thursday canceled plans to shift 500 furloughed workers from a mostly idle Fiat plant in Turin to a nearby Maserati factory, according to a person familiar with the situation. Fiat has also shelved plans to use overtime at the same Maserati factory to meet booming demand for the luxury brand, the person said. (on.wsj.com/1l9qoTL)
* Harley-Davidson Inc, known for gasoline-powered motorcycles thundering with machismo, is testing a battery-powered model that it hopes will appeal to younger people concerned about the environment. (on.wsj.com/1iMqpIN)
* An Apple Inc "kill switch" to disable stolen iPhones appears to be reducing thefts, law-enforcement officials in New York and California said. Google Inc and Microsoft Corp are following Apple's lead, planning to put similar technology into devices using their software. (on.wsj.com/1jC5yrM)
(Compiled by Sampad Patnaik in Bangalore)
* Workers concerned over future employment amid contract dispute (Recasts with permit granted, adds comments on Pence, trade ministry comment)
* Latecomer invested $1.3 bln in biosimilar development so far