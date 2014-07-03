July 3 The following are the top stories in the
* Violent clashes erupted in Jerusalem over the killing of
an Arab teenager that Palestinians blamed on Jewish settlers,
raising fears of a spiral of vengeance spurred by the earlier
killings of three Israeli teenagers. (on.wsj.com/1qxOzP9)
* The Department of Homeland Security awarded a $190 million
contract to the company accused of methodically defrauding the
government while carrying out background checks on millions of
people, including Edward Snowden. (on.wsj.com/1iZdbxK)
* Japan said Thursday it would lift some sanctions on North
Korea in return for Pyongyang's decision to open an
investigation into the fate of Japanese citizens it abducted
decades ago. (on.wsj.com/1marDSz)
* Two U.S. senators have asked the U.S. Commerce Department
to provide details about recent federal rulings that may allow
exports of some American oil that hasn't gone through the
traditional refining process. (on.wsj.com/1iZdk4q)
* Facebook said that since the study on emotions, it
has implemented stricter guidelines on Data Science team
research. Since at least the beginning of this year, research
beyond routine product testing is reviewed by a panel drawn from
a group of 50 internal experts in fields such as privacy and
data security. (on.wsj.com/1qoOj3w)
* Federal Reserve Chairwoman Janet Yellen pushed back
against the notion that the central bank should consider raising
interest rates to address concerns about financial stability. (on.wsj.com/1o3rwWf)
* Federal regulators are looking at commissions that buyout
firms receive for helping companies they control get goods and
services at discount prices, as part of a stepped-up probe of
private-equity fees. (on.wsj.com/TPREfg)
* The announcement by JP Morgan Chase CEO James
Dimon that he will undergo treatment for throat cancer puts the
spotlight on succession at the U.S. banking giant. (on.wsj.com/1lB6zQP)
