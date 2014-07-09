July 9 The following are the top stories in the
Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and
does not vouch for their accuracy.
* President Barack Obama is seeking $3.7 billion in funding
and legal changes to stem the surge in children and families
illegally entering the United States, creating new tensions
within his party as he works to confront a crisis that is
overwhelming the government's ability to hold young migrants. (on.wsj.com/1jnW60X)
* Israel stepped up its attacks in what it called the
beginning of a prolonged assault on Palestinian militants and
their infrastructure in the coastal enclave. (on.wsj.com/1xPSRlO)
* Medicare allowed $1.7 billion in 2010 payments to clinical
laboratories for claims that raised red flags, according to a
report to be released Wednesday, the latest example of how the
federal insurance program for the elderly and disabled is
susceptible to misspending and abuse. (on.wsj.com/1ncG2P0)
* The Justice Department and Citigroup are close to a
deal for the bank to pay about $7 billion to settle allegations
the bank sold shoddy mortgages in the run-up to the financial
crisis. (on.wsj.com/TRFG4t)
* NorthStar Realty Finance Corp is in exclusive
talks to buy Griffin-American Healthcare REIT II, a large owner
of senior housing, skilled nursing facilities, hospitals and
other properties, according to two people familiar with the
negotiations. The cash-and-stock deal, which would value the
real-estate investment trust at $3.5 billion to $3.7 billion,
isn't final and could still fall apart. (on.wsj.com/1xPMbEq)
* Federal prosecutors suffered the first defeat in their
half-decade-long crackdown on insider trading Tuesday with the
acquittal of Raj Rajaratnam's younger brother, a bracing
reversal after a string of 81 convictions. (on.wsj.com/VVXtcK)
* The SEC said a Utah accounting firm and two of its
partners botched the audits of a chicken company based in China
that faces allegations of defrauding investors. Child Van
Wagoner & Bradshaw of Salt Lake City, Utah, along with partners
Russell Anderson and Marty Van Wagoner, was deficient in its
2009 and 2010 audits of Yuhe International Inc, a Chinese
provider of broiler chickens, the SEC said. (on.wsj.com/TRAy0d)
* Amazon, amid tense negotiations with Hachette,
proposed letting the publisher's authors keep 100 percent of the
revenue from their e-books until a contract is reached. Hachette
rejected the proposal. (on.wsj.com/1zog0gP)
* The Financial Industry Regulatory Authority is pressing
retail brokers for details about how they route customer orders
amid mounting concerns some brokers might be sending orders to
venues that provide the highest payments but not the best price
for investors. (on.wsj.com/1r6P5Bu)
* A combative, at times emotional Donald Sterling said in
court testimony Tuesday that he is fighting a $2 billion deal to
sell the Clippers because he believes the basketball team will
be worth more money once its television contracts are
renegotiated. (on.wsj.com/1lSG0qt)
* Google Cloud Platform offered two terabytes of free
storage for a year, through one of its partners, a startup
called Panzura. The move highlights the battle among Google
, Amazon and Microsoft to provide
companies with remote storage, computing power and other
technology services, which reduce companies' need to buy and run
their own equipment. Some industry insiders predict storage will
soon be free. (on.wsj.com/1qhLTSb)
* After another attempt to take over Newmont Mining Corp
failed in April, many investors have lost patience. They
are urging the miner to either rekindle this year's aborted deal
with No. 1 Barrick Gold Corp, or break itself up. (on.wsj.com/1xQ5oFX)
(Compiled by Supriya Kurane in Bangalore)