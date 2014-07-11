July 11 The following are the top stories in the
Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and
does not vouch for their accuracy.
* Google's rival Yelp Inc says the search
giant is promoting its own content at the expense of users, as
Google battles to protect a proposed deal in Europe over similar
concerns. An internal Yelp presentation, claims that Google is
showing results from its Google+ local listings ahead of links
to Yelp even in cases when a Google user includes "yelp" in a
search query. (on.wsj.com/1njCEC5)
* The Authors Guild sent an email to its 9,000 members
describing as "highly disingenuous" Amazon.com Inc's
recent offer to give Hachette Book Group authors all the revenue
from their e-book sales. (on.wsj.com/1jisFx4)
* The U.S. Federal Trade Commission sued Amazon.com Inc
alleging that the online retailer allowed millions of
dollars in unauthorized purchases by children through its app
store. (on.wsj.com/1w72uK7)
* Microsoft Corp Chief Executive Satya Nadella
signaled Thursday he won't quickly reshape what Microsoft does,
but is likely to cut the number of people doing it.(on.wsj.com/1oKOFjn)
* The Puerto Rico Electric Power Authority tapped reserve
funds to pay investors last week in the latest sign the
cash-strapped utility may soon restructure its debt. A trustee
for the power authority withdrew about $41.6 million from a
reserve fund to make payments on July 1. (on.wsj.com/1oLGDXv)
* A federal judge on Thursday ordered the Internal Revenue
Service to explain how it lost two years' worth of a former
official's emails, and tapped a magistrate judge to find out
whether the documents can be obtained from other sources. (on.wsj.com/1qPtgXR)
(Compiled by Sudarshan Varadhan in Bangalore)