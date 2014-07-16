July 16 The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

* Israel threatened to broaden its offensive against Hamas after the Islamists rejected a truce and the army warned tens of thousands of Palestinians in northern Gaza to clear out by Wednesday. (on.wsj.com/1oGqFey)

* JP Morgan and Goldman Sachs posted better-than-expected quarterly results, driven by an unforeseen uptick in key trading businesses in June. (on.wsj.com/1mJlVId)

* Federal Reserve Chairwoman Janet Yellen defended keeping interest rates low before Congress, but opened the door a crack to earlier-than-planned rate hikes if the labor market continues its surprising improvement. (on.wsj.com/1wt29BQ)

* The Obama administration joined the growing debate over U.S. companies reincorporating overseas for tax purposes, urging lawmakers to pass legislation to limit the moves. (on.wsj.com/1nuE0VZ)

* Standard & Poor's Ratings Services, after more than a year of fighting a crisis-era lawsuit, is willing to reopen discussions with the Justice Department to settle the case. (on.wsj.com/1oGrhRl)

* Alibaba Group Holding Ltd IPO-BABA.N has been valued as high as about $150 billion in recent private trades of its stock, according to people familiar with the transactions, as the e-commerce company's perceived market value rises ahead of its initial public offering. (on.wsj.com/1mTa89V)

* Apple Inc and IBM struck an agreement to create simple-to-use business apps and sell iPhones and iPads to Big Blue's corporate customers. (on.wsj.com/1l1Nisu)

* The bankruptcy trustee for Bernard Madoff's investment firm filed an amended lawsuit against Madoff's two sons on Tuesday, adding detail to claims that the men were aware of the Ponzi scheme and actively worked to conceal it from the Securities and Exchange Commission by deleting, altering or hiding records during an audit. (on.wsj.com/1rpz0Ha)

* Former Ford Motor Co Chief Executive Alan Mulally, who flirted with Microsoft Corp's top job last winter, has joined the board of another tech giant: Google Inc . (on.wsj.com/1qFGEMs)

* In a bumpy year for commodities markets, some investors think they have hit on a winning strategy: Wait it out. Extreme weather and an uncertain economic outlook have sent prices for commodities ranging from coffee to natural gas to soybeans on a wild ride this year. In many of these markets, the cost for commodities delivered today is higher than months from now. That is opening up a number of ways for investors to profit. (on.wsj.com/1l1ZDNt) (Compiled by Supriya Kurane in Bangalore)