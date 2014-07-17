July 17 The following are the top stories in the
Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and
does not vouch for their accuracy.
* Israel agreed to a five-hour cease-fire on Thursday to
allow aid into Gaza as the country came under pressure over
mounting civilian casualties that included four Palestinian boys
killed as they played on a beach. At the same time, officials
warned that the chances of a ground invasion of Gaza are very
high and growing with each day that militants keep firing
rockets into Israel. (on.wsj.com/1jzWlWx)
* After almost a decade of heated political debate,
Australia has become the world's first developed nation to
repeal carbon laws that put a price on greenhouse gas emissions.
(on.wsj.com/WcXOrx)
* The Obama administration escalated its sanctions against
Russia over its alleged interference in Ukraine, imposing
restrictions on the Russian state-controlled oil giant Rosneft
and other top firms. (on.wsj.com/Wc8uq9)
* Vertex Pharmaceuticals' $300,000-a-year
cystic-fibrosis drug has sparked a legal battle in Arkansas,
illustrating the dilemma faced by cash-strapped government
insurance programs. (on.wsj.com/1nyBPk8)
* Time Warner rejected an $80 billion offer made by
Rupert Murdoch's Twenty-First Century Fox Inc that
would have united the media giants. (on.wsj.com/1pbBsyP)
* The retail sector continues to confound billionaire
investor Warren Buffett and his Berkshire Hathaway
partner Charlie Munger, who have bemoaned their bad luck in
retail investing for years. (on.wsj.com/1jA2DWi)
* Bank of America Corp and the Justice Department
remain far apart on a possible mortgage-securities settlement
even though the bank offered $13 billion to resolve the civil
probe. The bank on Wednesday announced it had reached a $650
million settlement in a mortgage-securities lawsuit brought by
American International Group Inc. (on.wsj.com/WiU73U)
* Low interest rates are continuing to pressure banks at a
time when lending activity is picking up. U.S. Bancorp
and PNC Financial Services Group Inc the two largest
U.S. regional banks by assets, saw a key measure of lending
profitability decline in the second quarter, due in part to low
rates. (on.wsj.com/UdkmXE)
(Compiled by Supriya Kurane in Bangalore)