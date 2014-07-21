July 21 The following are the top stories in the
* House Financial Services Committee Republicans are
mounting fresh criticism of the 2010 Dodd-Frank financial law in
a report to be released Monday, contending that it failed to end
the prospect of future government bailouts for large, complex
financial firms and exacerbated the belief that some of the
firms are "too big to fail."
* Trading firms and employees raised concerns about
high-speed traders at Barclays Plc's dark pool months
before the New York attorney general alleged in June that the
firm lied to clients about the extent of predatory trading
activity on the electronic trading venue, according to people
familiar with the firms.
* Elliott Management Corp has taken a stake of more than $1
billion in EMC Corp and plans to push the data-storage
giant to break itself apart, according to people familiar with
the matter. Elliott will seek to convince EMC that the company's
lagging stock would receive a substantial boost if it were to
spin off VMware Inc a pioneer in computer-server
software, these people said.
* One of Allergan Inc's top shareholders has sold
nearly all of its holdings in the stock, leaving the Botox maker
without the support of a large and long-term investor as it
tries to stave off a $53 billion hostile takeover by Valeant
Pharmaceuticals International Inc and activist William
Ackman.
* General Motors Co changed the design of ignition
switches in certain midsize cars in 2003 and 2004 after
discovering that the force of a swinging, heavy key chain could
turn the vehicles off, but company officials didn't treat the
problem as a safety issue and order a recall of the vehicles
until June 2014, according to a document filed with federal
regulators on Friday.
* Holcim Ltd and Lafarge SA have begun
formally notifying regulators how the cement giants will tackle
antitrust concerns, Holcim Chief Executive Bernard Fontana said,
as the companies move to create a $50 billion building-materials
powerhouse.
* DeVry Education Group Inc said the New York state
attorney general's office is investigating whether the
for-profit education company's marketing violates laws against
false advertising.
* Verizon Communications Inc's FiOS TV and broadband
service, grappling with slowing growth, is making a big push in
an area where it has an edge over cable -- internet speeds. On
Monday, FiOS will unveil much faster upload internet speeds for
its customers, boosting the available bandwidth customers can
use when uploading videos or pictures to the Web.
