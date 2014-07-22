July 22 The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

* Separatists in Ukraine released the bodies of victims in the downing of Malaysia Airlines Flight 17 and agreed to hand over the aircraft's data recorders, allowing the focus to tighten on establishing who brought the jetliner down. (on.wsj.com/Uoe1bR)

* Workers and retirees approved pension cuts in Detroit's bankruptcy, the city said Monday, a crucial step to emerging from the largest municipal insolvency in U.S. history. The city disclosed results from two months of balloting, which ended July 11. (on.wsj.com/1wTrViJ)

* European ministers are expected to approve sanctions that will target Russian oligarchs in response to the suspected downing of a Malaysian jetliner by Moscow-backed rebels in eastern Ukraine. (on.wsj.com/1nvUB1w)

* Apple Inc is preparing for its largest initial production run of iPhones this year, betting that larger-screen models will lure consumers now attracted to similar phones from Samsung Electronics Co. The company is asking suppliers to manufacture between 70 million and 80 million units, larger than the initial order last year of 50 million to 60 million versions of the iPhone 5S and 5C. (on.wsj.com/1qZBAm3)

* The U.S. owner of a meat supplier in Shanghai apologized and promised a swift response after McDonald's Corp and Yum Brands Inc suspended purchases in China in the wake of allegations it sold expired chicken and beef to restaurants. China's Food and Drug Administration halted on all business activities of Shanghai Husi and launched a nationwide investigation of the company. (on.wsj.com/1jSycdP)

* Washington's regulatory machine is altering Wall Street in fundamental ways, four years after the Dodd-Frank financial law became reality. Banks are selling off profitable business lines, pulling back from the short-term funding market, cutting ties with businesses that could attract extra regulatory scrutiny, and building up defenses to help weather future crises. (on.wsj.com/1ua2Eoi)

* Spending on mobile ads is expected to jump 83 percent this year, but given how much time Americans spend on their devices, mobile-ad spending could be much higher. (on.wsj.com/1loxQqs)

* The family trust that owns the Los Angeles Clippers is in danger of defaulting on loans if a planned sale of the NBA team doesn't go through, an executive testified Monday. (on.wsj.com/Wuj8sv)

* Allergan, which is trying to avoid being acquired by Valeant Pharmaceuticals International Inc, said it would cut 13 percent of its work force and reduce drug research, to boost its profits over the next six years. Valeant also had similar plans of restructuring, if it acquired Allergan. (on.wsj.com/WzRuuz)

* Netflix Inc said its second quarter earnings more than doubled as it added 1.7 million subscribers world-wide but cautioned that a more aggressive international expansion would hurt profits in third quarter. (on.wsj.com/1wTaZc1)

* Venezuela's auto industry, once the third largest in South America, is seizing up as manufacturers struggle to produce a few vehicles a day. Car makers like Ford Motor Co, Fiat Chrysler Automobiles, General Motors and Toyota Motor Corp, have cut output by more than 80 percent in the first six months of the year, due to lack of dollars to pay part suppliers. (on.wsj.com/1nv5BMM)

* Activist investor Jana Partners LLC has built a stake worth more than $1 billion in Apache Corp and is calling on the oil and gas producer to sell off its international holdings to drill exclusively on American soil. It also wants the company to exit some projects to free up cash flow. (on.wsj.com/UkTOUB)

* Crocs is trimming jobs and reducing the number of stores as the maker of colorful plastic clogs said it needs to get smaller to improve profitability. (on.wsj.com/1u9SQuJ) (Compiled by Rishika Sadam in Bangalore)