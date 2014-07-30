July 30 The following are the top stories in the
Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and
does not vouch for their accuracy.
* The European Union and the United States adopted broad
economic sanctions against Russia on Tuesday to punish Moscow's
unbending stance in the Ukraine conflict. (on.wsj.com/1klsySg)
* Members of Argentina's banking association, known as
Adeba, are working on a last-minute plan to help the country
avoid default, according to people familiar with the idea. The
association's plan, which hasn't been completely hashed out
among the banks, would entail buying the legal claim and paying
off the holdout creditors who are suing Argentina in U.S. courts
for full payment on bonds the country defaulted on in 2001. (on.wsj.com/1ppxMuZ)
* For months, U.S. President Barack Obama said there were
limits to his power to protect people living illegally in the
U.S. from deportation. Now, he is considering broad action to
scale back deportations that could include work permits for
millions of people, according to lawmakers and immigration
advocates who have consulted with the White House. (on.wsj.com/1xwAdxe)
* Israeli forces pounded Hamas symbols of control and Gaza's
only power plant in one of the heaviest bombardments in the
three-week conflict, trying to raise pressure on the Islamist
group to accept Israel's terms for a cease-fire. (on.wsj.com/UJEGje)
* A little-known U.S. telecom company has hit upon a
creative strategy that could help the industry shield billions
of dollars from tax collectors. In a development that caught
Wall Street by surprise, Windstream Holdings Inc was
cleared by the Internal Revenue Service to reclassify most of
its copper and fiber-optic lines as real estate, which could
enable it to cut millions of dollars from its annual tax bill.
(on.wsj.com/1lbOMkc)
* Drug makers and researchers are increasingly concerned
that online chatter could unravel the carefully built construct
of the 'blind' clinical trial. (on.wsj.com/XcHfMP)
* The slow progress in Sprint's pursuit of T-Mobile
is in part tied to the public nature of the deal. With
all the details out, there isn't as much pressure to make an
announcement. (on.wsj.com/1oIWU0G)
* Twitter Inc quieted its doubters, at least for
now, over its ability to jump-start shrinking user growth in the
shadow of larger rival Facebook Inc. The social media
company posted strong results across the board. (on.wsj.com/1zrH3ah)
* New York's Department of Financial Services is pushing to
install monitors inside the U.S. offices of Deutsche Bank AG
and Barclays PLC as part of an investigation
into possible manipulation in the foreign-exchange market. (on.wsj.com/1s0BInK)
* McDonald's Corp could be treated as a joint
employer with its franchisees in labor complaints, according to
a National Labor Relations Board legal determination that could
have far reaching implications. (on.wsj.com/UJ2vb6)
* China confirmed it is investigating whether Microsoft Corp
broke its antimonopoly laws, the latest sign of
growing commercial and policy tensions between the U.S. and
China that are roiling technology companies in both countries.
(on.wsj.com/1klEvHD)
* FedEx Corp pleaded not guilty Tuesday in San
Francisco federal court on 15 charges related to transporting
painkillers and other prescription drugs that had been sold
illegally. (on.wsj.com/1klFjfA)
(Compiled by Rama Venkat Raman in Bangalore)