CANADA STOCKS-TSX futures little changed amid U.S. trade worries
April 27 Canada's main stock index futures were little changed on Thursday amid concerns about Canada's trade relationship with the United States.
July 31 The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
* Talks aimed at a last-minute settlement between Argentina and holdout creditors collapsed late Wednesday, and a court-appointed mediator said the country would "imminently" be in default. (on.wsj.com/1oNORjb)
* Johnson & Johnson, which already suspended sales of a surgical tool that has been blamed for spreading a dangerous cancer in women, plans to tell doctors world-wide to return any devices now on shelves. (on.wsj.com/1uIVJTz)
* Venezuela, strapped for cash at home and staring down costly litigation overseas, is considering a deal for its U.S.-based refinery company Citgo Petroleum Corp as well as a stake in a refinery run with Exxon Mobil Corp, according to a Citgo document and people familiar with the matter. (on.wsj.com/WNYhRw)
* The head of Samsung's mobile division, J.K. Shin, is facing pressure as weakening phone sales propel the company toward a third straight quarter of operating-profit declines. (on.wsj.com/1ocTlux)
* Federal Reserve officials delivered a modestly more upbeat assessment of the economy Wednesday amid a second-quarter growth rebound and deepening debate inside the central bank about when to start raising interest rates. (on.wsj.com/1s5gG7z)
* A federal judge in New York ordered Bank of America Corp to pay $1.27 billion as a penalty for a case involving Countrywide Financial Corp.'s "Hustle" mortgage program. (on.wsj.com/1n4XosC)
* Private-equity firms are increasingly buying companies from each other, a shift driven in part by the relative simplicity of completing such acquisitions. (on.wsj.com/1oMWer8)
* Barclays Plc swung to a net profit in the second quarter but is under renewed pressure in the United States after authorities extended a non-prosecution agreement to cover a probe into alleged foreign-exchange manipulation. (on.wsj.com/1qpGFnc)
* E.W. Scripps Co and Journal Communications Inc struck a deal to put their newspaper operations into one company and their broadcast assets into another, following in the footsteps of rivals. The companies plan a series of spinoffs and stock-based mergers that would hand Journal Communications' local-television and radio stations to E.W. Scripps and E.W. Scripps newspapers to Journal Communications. (on.wsj.com/UMHigk)
* Puerto Rico's cash-strapped electric power authority is facing a critical deadline on Thursday to extend or make payments on lines of credit with banks or face a possible restructuring of about $9 billion in total debts. (on.wsj.com/1lZg6Cx) (Compiled by Supriya Kurane in Bangalore)
April 27 Canada's main stock index futures were little changed on Thursday amid concerns about Canada's trade relationship with the United States.
* Raises FY 2017 non-GAAP earnings per share view $5.10 to $5.30