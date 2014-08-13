Aug 13 The following are the top stories in the
* Alibaba Group Holding Ltd IPO-BABA.N moved to address
investor concerns ahead of its pending initial public offering
by restructuring agreements to gain a bigger share of earnings
from financial-services affiliate Alipay. (on.wsj.com/1otgBuA)
* The United States is weighing a military mission in Iraq
to rescue thousands of Yazidi refugees, a move that risks
putting American forces in direct confrontation with Sunni
fighters for the Islamic State. (on.wsj.com/1uMJdP2)
* Democrats fighting for revenues from oil companies in
Alaska are reaching out to an old foe: Sarah Palin. The former
GOP governor is a natural ally in a ballot fight to restore a
law she signed in 2007 that implemented steep and progressive
taxes on the biggest Alaska oil producers. (on.wsj.com/1roMOAD)
* A critical part of the plumbing that keeps money flowing
through the financial system is experiencing turmoil as new
regulations prompt banks to step back from the
multitrillion-dollar "repo" market. (on.wsj.com/1upIh5Q)
* Syrian government forces have nearly encircled Aleppo,
preparing a siege to wrest control of the city from rebels in
what would be the biggest blow yet to the three-year uprising.(on.wsj.com/1sQdz1Q)
* Portugal's second-biggest bank, Banco Espírito Santo SA
, collapsed this month, and Espírito Santo's main
holding companies have filed for bankruptcy amid allegations of
accounting problems and fraud. Regulators believe Switzerland's
Eurofin Holding SA played a key role in financing the failed
conglomerate.(on.wsj.com/Y2FjH2)
* The Securities and Exchange Commission has launched a
broad examination of alternative mutual funds, according to
people familiar with the matter, kicking off regulatory scrutiny
of one of the hottest and most controversial investment products
to be offered to small investors. (on.wsj.com/1ppVgBx)
* Ernst & Young LLP wants the New York State Supreme Court
to sign off on its recent legal win against New York's attorney
general over whether it was responsible for the accounting woes
that threw Lehman Brothers Holdings Inc into bankruptcy. (on.wsj.com/Vk9QOu)
* The prison sentences last week for two of the best-known
anti-fraud specialists in China was a reminder of the stiff
risks that can accompany buying and using information that the
government deems private. (on.wsj.com/1oIc9SI)
* Japan's economy contracted sharply in the second quarter
after a sales-tax increase in April sent household spending
tumbling, which economists said could pressure the government to
take additional stimulus measures. (on.wsj.com/1upUV4W)
* A bad year got worse for Ocwen Financial Corp when
the mortgage servicer said it would restate earnings because of
accounting problems. (on.wsj.com/1oKccCJ)
* Escalating tensions with Russia sent Ukraine's currency
tumbling to a record low against the dollar Tuesday, a move that
could threaten the stability of the country's banking system and
raise the prospect of losses for bondholders.(on.wsj.com/1r7XqrZ)
* A proposed accounting change expected to force banks to
boost the amount of reserves they hold against soured loans
could catch many small and midsize lenders unprepared, according
to a new survey of bank executives. (on.wsj.com/1BcYnkZ)
* President Barack Obama has said that he wants the mission
in Iraq to be international in scope, but on Tuesday European
countries offered no firm military commitment to fight a
powerful Islamic militant force there. (on.wsj.com/1p3Pipo)
* Iraqi Prime Minister Nouri al-Maliki grew increasingly
isolated on Tuesday, pushed further to the political sidelines
as powerful factions at home and his closest regional ally,
Iran, threw their weight behind the man nominated to succeed
him. (on.wsj.com/1pNcW95)
* The mammoth Revel Casino Hotel said it would close next
month after two years of operation, possibly carrying away 3,000
jobs from the beleaguered seaside city and dealing a setback to
Governor Chris Christie's vision for its renewal. Revel had
already filed for bankruptcy twice. (on.wsj.com/1ppzygT)
* WellPoint Inc, the second-biggest U.S. insurer,
plans to change its name to Anthem Inc, elevating the brand that
it now uses for most of its health-insurance products. (on.wsj.com/1l0RU8e)
