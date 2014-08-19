Aug 19 The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

* Tensions flared Monday night as a large contingent of police confronted demonstrators in Ferguson after hours of peaceful marching to protest the fatal shooting of Michael Brown. (on.wsj.com/1mfpRNq)

* Ukraine accused pro-Russian separatists of killing dozens of civilians by firing on a refugee convoy, the latest example of residents caught in the line of fire of a four-month-old war that has caused more than 2,000 deaths. Rebels denied any role in the attack, or that an attack had taken place. The U.S. State Department condemned the "shelling and rocketing" of the convoy but said it couldn't confirm who was responsible. (on.wsj.com/1oVPZg4)

* Dollar General Corp offered to pay $9 billion in cash for Family Dollar Stores Inc, the latest in a wave of retail mergers that comes as companies struggle with weak traffic and a glut of stores. The offer is an attempt to elbow out the smallest of the three rivals, Dollar Tree Inc, which signed an agreement to acquire Family Dollar three weeks ago. (on.wsj.com/1pEFv9K)

* U.S. orange-juice retail sales fell to the lowest level on record as the formerly popular American breakfast beverage continued to fall out of favor with consumers. (on.wsj.com/1mft5Ak)

* Point72 Asset Management said Thomas Conheeney, who rose over 15 years to become president of Cohen's giant hedge-fund firm, resigned on Monday, capping a tenure as head of the firm during which eight current or former employees were convicted on criminal charges related to insider trading. (on.wsj.com/1qllTUu)

* Treasury Department officials are assembling a list of administrative options for Secretary Jacob Lew to consider for ways to deter or prevent U.S. companies from reorganizing overseas primarily to avoid paying federal taxes, an agency official said on Monday. (on.wsj.com/1w2tMGV)

* Aeropostal Inc said on Monday Chief Executive Thomas Johnson and the board mutually agreed that he would step down from the post, and Julian Geiger has rejoined the company as chief executive, effective immediately. Johnson was one of the two CEOs who replaced Geiger in 2010. (on.wsj.com/Ys7oYp)

* Verizon Communications Inc last week added many new routes to a dataset called the Border Gateway Protocol routing table. The telecom company consolidated its routes back into a smaller list within minutes, pushing the size of the database back below the red zone, but the spike had already caused ripples in the Internet's fabric. (on.wsj.com/1pGyyFa)

* SoftBank Corp gave a glimpse of its plans to tackle the U.S. cellphone market, unveiling a deal to develop low-cost smartphones for its Sprint Corp unit and a new service that would allow unlimited downloads from select applications. (on.wsj.com/1riwFkN)

* Continental AG, one of the world's largest automotive parts makers, picked a Google Inc self-driving-car executive Seval Oz to lead a new Silicon Valley-based operation aimed at intelligent transportation efforts. (on.wsj.com/1o7YIvo)

* Until now, Roku has only offered streaming video through its own hardware, either a set-top box or a dongle. Next month, Roku - which has grown into a household name - becomes the operating system for TVs from TCL and Hisense, two big TV makers that are largely unknown in the United States. (on.wsj.com/1pXg42i)