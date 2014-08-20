Aug 20 The following are the top stories in the
* U.S. retailer Walgreen Co pressured its Chief
Financial Officer Wade Miquelon and pharmacy chief Kermit
Crawford to leave after a bungled forecast of pharmacy profits
related to its Medicare prescription-drug business. (on.wsj.com/VEh0xC)
* Schools in Ferguson, Missouri, have canceled classes,
business owners face broken windows and falling revenue, and
police forces are strained after more than a weak of violent
protests. (on.wsj.com/1kTuGAF)
* The U.S. military's recent success in weakening Islamic
State extremists and pushing them away from a key dam in Iraq is
creating momentum for a broader campaign that could take
American air power to the militant group's heartland northwest
of Baghdad. (on.wsj.com/1AwOGNh)
* The conflict in the Gaza Strip has brought the secretive
guerrilla army of Hamas out of the shadows and into battle
against Israel's military for only the second time. When the
brigade's fighters are killed, Hamas street organizers eulogize
them as heroes, posting images of them in fatigues and toting
rockets. And families in the Gaza Strip are coming to terms with
never-before-discussed identities of sons and neighbors. (on.wsj.com/1oYq8UK)
* Argentine President Cristina Kirchner said on Tuesday
night that her administration will seek congressional approval
to make payments on its international bonds in Argentina after a
creditor dispute in U.S. courts led the country to default on
some of its debt last month. The Kirchner administration will
deposit payments on restructured bonds in an account at the
central bank, Kirchner said on national television. (on.wsj.com/1pcmbAM)
* AT&T Inc is bringing its ultrafast Internet service
to Apple Inc's hometown and a few miles from Google
Inc's doorstep. The carrier plans to make Cupertino
the first city in California to receive its up to one gigabit
service U-verse fiber optic broadband service. Service in
Cupertino would begin in coming months, AT&T said. (on.wsj.com/1n87NVE)
* Former Microsoft Corp Chief Executive Steve
Ballmer quit his post as a company director after 14 years,
giving CEO Satya Nadella an even freer hand to reshape the
company. Ballmer, fresh off his $2 billion purchase of the Los
Angeles Clippers basketball franchise, indicated that his duties
as team owner, among other interests, wouldn't leave enough time
to stay on Microsoft's board. (on.wsj.com/1vdJw5C)
* Standard Chartered Plc will pay a $300 million
penalty to New York's financial regulator and impose measures to
correct lapses in its anti-money-laundering procedures, the New
York State Department of Financial Services said on Tuesday, as
part of a settlement with the British lender. (on.wsj.com/1pIay4D)
* BHP Billiton Plc said it would spin off nickel,
aluminum and other properties into a new company that could be
valued at up to $12 billion, in what would be one of the biggest
asset sales in mining history. (on.wsj.com/VCRpoo)
* South Korea's LG Chem Ltd has secured a deal
to supply electric vehicle batteries to Audi AG, a
unit of German auto maker Volkswagen AG. LG Chem
didn't disclose details of the deal, but said the contract would
help Volkswagen's efforts to revive the sluggish growth of
emission-free vehicles globally. (on.wsj.com/1pJk9rA)
* Lear Corp is nearing a deal to acquire Eagle
Ottawa LLC, the world's largest supplier of premium automotive
leather, for more than $800 million, according to people
familiar with the matter. (on.wsj.com/VEcPlu)
* Penske Media Corp, the owner of Hollywood trade
publications Variety and Deadline, will acquire Women's Wear
Daily and other fashion-industry publications from Conde Nast,
the companies said Tuesday. The sale price is close to $100
million, said a person with knowledge of the deal. (on.wsj.com/1sTkkDE)
* Wells Fargo aims to double the size of its
asset-management unit to $1 trillion over the next decade
through acquisitions and more aggressive sales to big investors,
according to executives carrying out the plan. (on.wsj.com/1sTjQNR)
* Citigroup Inc is considering the sale of its
retail-banking business in Japan, where the U.S. financial giant
has had a presence for decades as a leading Western bank, people
familiar with the matter said. (on.wsj.com/1w5dTiN)
* Allergan Inc approached Salix Pharmaceuticals Ltd
and at least one other company about a potential
acquisition, as the Botox maker seeks to fend off a $53 billion
hostile takeover from Valeant Pharmaceuticals Inc. (on.wsj.com/Xy8EJx)
* Rockwell Collins Inc and other cockpit-equipment
makers are developing technologies to combat a major source of
frustration for airline passengers: flights that are canceled or
diverted due to poor visibility at their scheduled destinations.
Using computer-generated color images, and sometimes
infrared-enhanced views of runways and their surroundings,
Rockwell, Honeywell International Inc and other
suppliers are seeking to reduce such schedule disruptions and
lost revenue for carriers. (on.wsj.com/1oYjxcP)
* Canada's transportation safety agency said on Tuesday that
inadequate Canadian government oversight and a railway company's
"weak safety culture" were among a host of factors that led to
last year's devastating oil-train derailment in Quebec. It also
recommended even more measures to strengthen safety in a North
American rail network dealing with a surge in the transportation
of crude by rail. (on.wsj.com/1pJphMn)
(Compiled by Rama Venkat Raman in Bangalore)