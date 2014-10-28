Oct 28 The following are the top stories in the
Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and
does not vouch for their accuracy.
* The Centers for Disease Control recommended that people
deemed to be at high risk of developing Ebola voluntarily
isolate themselves from others for 21 days, but stopped short of
recommending the mandatory quarantines that at least two states
have ordered. (on.wsj.com/1wD924O)
* Computer-security experts say they found what they
describe as a sophisticated cyberweapon on a network at a U.S.
firm harboring military secrets, and that the spy tool was built
during Moscow working hours. (on.wsj.com/1tC3c62)
* Alibaba Group Holding Ltd, which recently raised
$25 billion in the world's biggest initial public offering in
the United States, is interested in cooperating with Apple Inc
in financial payments, the Chinese company's executive
chairman said. (on.wsj.com/1sxoI5e)
* The FDA, Interpol and dozens of countries want the
Internet's central administrator to help shut down sites
suspected of selling drugs without a prescription, but Icann's
powers are limited. (on.wsj.com/1tBbolL)
* The United States is imposing additional tariffs on
Mexican sugar imports next week, but the new fees may be
short-lived. (on.wsj.com/1pSTOV7)
* Europe's yearlong banking stress tests were to provide the
public with reliable, comprehensive data about the finances of
the continent's lenders. But some errors and inconsistencies
nonetheless crept into the test results. (on.wsj.com/1tBbwSb)
* Madison Square Garden said it would explore
separating its entertainment businesses from its media and
sports operations, and that it was nominating Nelson Peltz and
Scott Sperling to its board. (on.wsj.com/1yG5yzR)
* An internal disagreement within the Securities and
Exchange Commission is threatening potentially lucrative revenue
streams at Bank of America Corp, according to people
close to the situation. (on.wsj.com/1wD94cK)
* General Motors Co - trying to stir some buzz around
the next generation Chevrolet Volt plug-in - said Tuesday it
would move production of the vehicle's electric drive unit to
its home state of Michigan from Mexico. (on.wsj.com/1xyuiZH)
(Compiled by Supriya Kurane in Bangalore)