Oct 30 The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

* The Federal Reserve said it would end its long-running bond-purchase program, concluding a historic experiment that stirred disagreement among policy makers, economists and investors about its impact even though the central bank said it helped accomplish its goal of reducing unemployment. (on.wsj.com/13eYOPn)

* Russian military aircraft conducted aerial maneuvers around Europe this week on a scale seldom seen since the end of the Cold War, prompting NATO jets to scramble in another sign of how raw East-West relations have grown. (on.wsj.com/1nS0Z4t)

* The two-year anniversary of superstorm Sandy was marked across the region Wednesday by somber speeches and events that put a spotlight on the rebuilding projects happening since the devastating storm. (on.wsj.com/1E4azVI)

* The Obama administration issued new rules that threaten to strip funding from thousands of for-profit college programs, part of a White House attempt to address college costs and rein in student debt, which has doubled since 2007. (on.wsj.com/1024GcQ)

* Oil prices would need to fall at least another $20 a barrel to choke off the U.S. energy boom, industry experts say, though some smaller American producers would face serious problems from a more modest decline. (on.wsj.com/1q1cdzj)

* China is taking a step toward easing its grip on credit cards, potentially allowing foreign companies like Visa, MasterCard and other electronic payment processors to have a greater presence there. (on.wsj.com/1DzN9FG)

* The Securities and Exchange Commission plans to open an inquiry into American Realty Capital Properties Inc's accounting, according to a person familiar with the matter. (on.wsj.com/1q0bgY1)

* Citing a less favorable outlook for inflation, Brazil's central bank on Wednesday raised its benchmark interest rate, in a move that wasn't expected by markets. (on.wsj.com/1zLYKop)

* Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV will spin off Ferrari through an initial public offering next year as Chief Executive Sergio Marchionne seeks to unlock the value of the sports-car brand and fund an ambitious five-year plan. (on.wsj.com/1p4lvQa)

* European prosecutors and tax authorities are expanding an investigation into complex stock trades that global banks allegedly used to help their clients fraudulently earn tax rebates, according to government officials and lawyers familiar with the probe. The investigation, being led by German prosecutors and tax officials, has recently broadened to involve tax authorities and prosecutors in other countries. (on.wsj.com/1wHsYFr) (Compiled by Supriya Kurane in Bangalore)