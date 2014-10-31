Oct 31 The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

* Big banks in the United States and Europe are stockpiling billions to pay for a potential trans-Atlantic settlement of allegations that they manipulated foreign-exchange rates as talks heat up with regulators on both continents. (on.wsj.com/1DCRQyq)

* The U.S. economy expanded at a healthy 3.5 percent annual pace during the third quarter, a sign of sustained growth fueled by government spending and a narrower trade deficit despite mounting concerns about the health of overseas economies. (on.wsj.com/1E5n2IJ)

* Wal-Mart is testing a program to match online prices from rivals like Amazon this holiday season, a move that could make the discounter more competitive but cut into profits. (on.wsj.com/1rEZjqj)

* Consumers are spending more and using cash less, a combination that is driving profits higher at MasterCard Inc and Visa Inc, the largest credit-card payment networks in the world. (on.wsj.com/1q6xSpJ)

* The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration ordered air bag maker Takata to disclose emails and other information on what it knows about millions of defective air bag systems in older vehicles on the road. (on.wsj.com/1wM7ozH)

* Bank of America Corp's decision to make Brian Moynihan chairman as well as chief executive is drawing fire from some influential shareholders. Three of the largest pension systems in the United States are pushing back on the bank's move, announced earlier this month. (on.wsj.com/1q6yhsl)

* Pacific Investment Management Co in the past month pulled all its futures-clearing business from a unit of State Street Corp after State Street asked Pimco to reduce some positions, said people familiar with the matter. (on.wsj.com/1DCSADZ) (Compiled by Supriya Kurane in Bangalore)