* JPMorgan Chase & Co said the Justice Department is
conducting a criminal investigation of its
foreign-exchange-related matters and bumped up a figure
measuring the bank's potential legal costs by $1.3 billion,
according to a regulatory filing that the bank released Monday.
* South Korean auto makers Hyundai Motor Co and
Kia Motors Corp agreed to pay a combined penalty of
$300 million for overstating fuel-economy claims, the largest
such punishment ever, in a settlement that could create a pricey
* International Business Machines Corp plans to
replace the head of its struggling technology-services unit, the
latest move by Chief Executive Virginia Rometty to get Big Blue
growing again. Martin Jetter, who has been leading IBM
operations in Japan, has been named a senior vice president and
* Time Warner Inc's Turner Broadcasting cable-TV
unit will tap a former executive of Twenty-First Century Fox Inc
and NBC, Kevin Reilly to oversee two of the company's
biggest channels, according to people familiar with the matter.
* Google Inc, which fell behind Amazon.com Inc
in the fast-growing business of renting out computing
horsepower to others, is now making a renewed effort to catch
Amazon. At a conference on Tuesday, Google will highlight new
offerings that make it easier for customers to set up so-called
* Federal antitrust regulators sued to stop the proposed
$375 million merger of the country's two leading movie-theater
advertising firms, National CineMedia Inc and
Screenvision LLC, hitting pause on a major deal in the
exhibition industry that many said would further consolidate
