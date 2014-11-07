Nov 7 The following are the top stories in the
Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and
does not vouch for their accuracy.
* U.S. President Barack Obama secretly wrote to Iran's
Ayatollah Ali Khamenei in October and described a shared
interest in fighting Islamic State militants in Iraq and Syria.
The letter aimed at strengthening the campaign against Islamic
State and nudging Iran's religious leader closer to a nuclear
deal. (on.wsj.com/1sjSWKk)
* A year after its IPO, Twitter Inc CEO Dick
Costolo has confounded investors with mixed messages and a
series of executive changes. The CEO remains popular with
employees, but some big investors are frustrated. (on.wsj.com/110g5uC)
* Home Depot Inc said hackers got into its systems
last April by stealing a password from a vendor. Home Depot,
which said 56 million credit card accounts were compromised by
hackers, now says 53 million email addresses were stolen as
well. (on.wsj.com/1xlcUrq)
* The Securities and Exchange Commission delivered a win to
the $2 trillion exchange-traded-fund industry Thursday night,
approving a new type of fund structure that does not have to
disclose its holdings. The SEC said Boston-based Eaton Vance
Corp can launch a so-called nontransparent ETF that will
trade on an exchange but doesn't have to disclose its holdings
and doesn't follow an index like a typical fund. (on.wsj.com/1tGr0TJ)
* House Speaker John Boehner warns President Barack Obama
that unilateral action on immigration would "poison the well"
for any cooperation with the new republican party. House Speaker
and President held a year of confidential talks on immigration
that ended in failure this summer. (on.wsj.com/13P9VP9)
* PepsiCo Inc President Zein Abdalla, widely viewed
as a potential successor to Chairman and Chief Executive Indra
Nooyi, is leaving the snack and beverage giant on Dec. 31. Hugh
Johnston, PepsiCo's finance chief is now viewed as a potential
internal candidate to succeed Nooyi. (on.wsj.com/1xeQyto)
* Bank of America Corp is in advanced talks with
U.S. regulators to settle an investigation into whether the bank
manipulated foreign-exchange rates. The bank said to lower its
previously announced third-quarter results to a loss of four
cents a share, from a per-share loss of one penny as it plans to
set aside an extra $400 million for legal expenses. (on.wsj.com/1ybDtiT)
* The Securities and Exchange Commission is looking into
trading activity in GT Advanced Technologies Inc's
securities and is seeking information about its sapphire
business. GT Advanced filed for bankruptcy protection on Oct.6
after Apple Inc unveiled its latest iPhone models with
glass screens, rather than GT Advanced's sapphire. (on.wsj.com/1skp68x)
* Petroleo Brasileiro SA said it would raise
gasoline prices by 3 percent and diesel prices by 5 percent in
Brazil starting midnight Friday, following months of agitation
from investors for such a move. The fuel price increase signals
that the government of President Dilma Rousseff may ease
government controls on the company. (on.wsj.com/1vRNE9V)
* Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac reported sharply lower profits
but still earned enough for a combined $6.8 billion payment to
the U.S. Treasury. The companies currently must pay nearly all
of their profits to the U.S. Treasury. The weaker results
stemmed mainly from slower home-price appreciation. (on.wsj.com/110ERuM)
* Walgreen Co raised $8 billion on Thursday to fund
its purchase of international pharmacy chain Alliance Boots
GmbH. The deal is tied as this year's fifth-largest corporate
debt sale. Walgreen already owned a 45 percent stake in Alliance
Boots, acquired in 2012. (on.wsj.com/1tjh4vE)
* Walt Disney Co Chief Executive Robert Iger said
Disney is "well-positioned" if the market demands a move to a la
carte cable programming. But he said too quick a shift could
imperil the industry's business model. (on.wsj.com/1qsIEH7)
* Hundreds of car owners suing General Motors Co for
alleged economic losses, personal injury or deaths connected to
a defective ignition switch will have their arguments heard in a
New York court. Jesse Furman, U.S. district judge set a trial
date for the case on January 2016. (on.wsj.com/1xbiz4c)
* Microsoft Corp aims to maximize users over
dollars with its Office franchise that lets mobile users access
most Office 365 functions for free. Microsoft is not dropping
the fee for Office 365 on laptops or desktops, and it still
requires a paid subscription for access to some features in
mobile versions. (on.wsj.com/1pqMrKf)
(Compiled by Zara Mascarenhas in Bangalore)