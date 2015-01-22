Jan 22 The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

* A proposal from the ECB's executive board calls for bond purchases of roughly 50 billion euros ($57.96 billion) a month that would last for a minimum of one year, according to people familiar with the matter. (on.wsj.com/1CAWz4k)

* Google Inc is preparing to sell wireless service directly to consumers after striking deals with Sprint Corp and T-Mobile US Inc, a move likely to prod the wireless industry to cut prices and improve speeds. (on.wsj.com/1zxLgwn)

* KKR & Co LP refunded money to investors in some of its buyout funds after regulators found it overcharged them, marking one of the highest-profile results yet of regulators' increased scrutiny of the private-equity business. (on.wsj.com/1uwfmil)

* New Jersey Governor Chris Christie is bringing in an emergency manager to take over the day-to-day operations and troubled finances of Atlantic City, an unprecedented extension of state control over a New Jersey municipality. The Republican governor is expected to announce Thursday that he is hiring Kevin Lavin, a corporate-finance and business-restructuring lawyer who most recently worked for FTI Consulting Inc in New York, according to a senior Christie administration official familiar with the matter. (on.wsj.com/1ChOUtL)

* New York state's top prosecutor raised the pressure on Barclays Plc on Wednesday, alleging the bank hasn't cooperated with an investigation into the activity of high-speed traders in its "dark pool" and naming specific employees who allegedly were involved in wrongdoing. (on.wsj.com/1Bgpnzr)

* Regulators took steps to address steep losses suffered by traders and brokers in the wake of last week's unexpected surge in the Swiss franc, moving to temporarily restrict the amount of borrowed money, or leverage, used by foreign-currency traders. (on.wsj.com/1GyVgsW)

* The prolonged slide in oil prices is increasingly scaring investors in regional banks, even as executives caution that it is too early to tell the impact of the drop. (on.wsj.com/1JjgIOJ)

* Standard & Poor's Ratings Services agreed to pay nearly $80 million to resolve an investigation by the Securities and Exchange Commission and two states into its mortgage-backed securities. (on.wsj.com/1ChP6sZ)

* Procter & Gamble Co has broadened the responsibilities of senior executive David Taylor, putting him in the lead to succeed Chief Executive A.G. Lafley. (on.wsj.com/1yJ5oIV)

* Kinder Morgan Inc will spend $3 billion to buy a new oil pipeline and other energy assets in the Bakken Shale from a private partnership controlled by oil billionaire Harold Hamm. (on.wsj.com/1umXwbO)

* eBay Inc is cleaning house before its planned breakup later this year. The Internet commerce company is cutting 2,400 jobs, adding three board members and exploring the sale or spinoff of its eBay Enterprise unit, which helps companies with their Web sales effort. (on.wsj.com/1wpvY5s)

* American Express Co said it would eliminate 4,000 jobs later this year, but the company's cost cutting isn't moving fast enough for some investors. (on.wsj.com/1xBH5Kh)

($1 = 0.8627 euros) (Compiled by Rama Venkat Raman in Bengaluru)