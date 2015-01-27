Jan 27 The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

* Greece and its creditors veered toward confrontation as its new, leftist government pledged to make good on promises to reverse years of public-spending cuts despite warnings from Berlin and other European capitals that doing so could plunge the country, and Europe, into deeper crisis. (on.wsj.com/1En5JFW)

* The Justice Department has been building a national database to track in real time the movement of vehicles around the United States, a secret domestic intelligence-gathering programme that scans and stores hundreds of millions of records about motorists, according to current and former officials and government documents. (on.wsj.com/1CtMFDy)

* Russia's fractured economy suffered another potential blow Monday after credit-rating firm Standard & Poor's cut the country's credit rating to junk, sending it below investment grade for the first time in more than a decade. (on.wsj.com/1yKcrCq)

* The Obama administration is planning to propose opening up new areas of the nation's federally owned waters to oil and natural gas drilling, including areas along the Atlantic Coast, according to people familiar with the plan. (on.wsj.com/1yKbkmd)

* Mattel Inc Chief Executive Bryan Stockton abruptly resigned Monday, as another disastrous holiday season showed his recent efforts to revive the creative culture at the world's largest toy company didn't do the trick. (on.wsj.com/1CIxt5X)

* Marissa Mayer on Tuesday is expected to unveil her plan for Yahoo Inc's valuable Asian assets, an announcement that could determine whether the embattled chief executive buys herself more time with shareholders or invites a bitter proxy battle that could threaten her job. (on.wsj.com/15Fs8yS)

* Packaging companies Rock-Tenn Co and MeadWestvaco Corp have agreed to merge, creating a nearly $16 billion industry heavyweight that will supply containers for everything from soda to appliances. (on.wsj.com/1Bt9vKb)

* Google Inc is preparing to offer its high-speed fiber-optic Internet service in four new metro areas, the latest step in a careful expansion of the service. (on.wsj.com/15N9sOF)

* Carnival Corp is in talks with state-owned China Merchants Group Ltd to form two joint ventures in China that will build cruising ports and ships and expand the nascent industry in a booming tourism market. (on.wsj.com/1LduOoG)

* The 21-year reign of New York state Assembly Speaker Sheldon Silver appeared to be nearing an end late Monday as fellow Democratic legislators informed the longtime power broker that he must forfeit his leadership position or risk being forced out. (on.wsj.com/1z3WAxw)