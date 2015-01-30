Jan 30 The following are the top stories in the
* Trouble has been looming over the oil patch since crude
prices began falling last summer. But only now are the
long-feared effects of a bust starting to ripple through the
energy ecosystem. (on.wsj.com/1uHDPfg)
* Would-be attackers no longer need to be part of a terror
group's rank-and-file to benefit from its resources, according
to Western counterterrorism officials and people close to
militant networks. (on.wsj.com/1ySxu5J)
* Uber Technologies Inc has followed a pugnacious expansion
strategy as it rolled into 277 cities around the world,
sometimes skirting local laws and daring regulators to stop the
smartphone-based car service. (on.wsj.com/1uHALzy)
* A surging dollar is pummeling currencies around the globe
amid efforts to boost economic growth, prompting a wave of
investor bets to profit from the upheaval. (on.wsj.com/1uHE9dP)
* A takeover fight between hard-charging rivals over a
broker to Wall Street's biggest banks is coming to a head, a
showdown that has split the firm's board amid dueling claims
about management conflicts and the hostile bidder's
motivations.(on.wsj.com/1KdQCgD)
* Restaurant chain Shake Shack Inc, known for its
burgers and crinkle-cut fries, priced its initial public
offering above expectations at $21 apiece late Thursday. (on.wsj.com/1Lov7gu)
* Chevron Corp's big-budget exploration projects,
conceived during an era of high energy prices, are starting to
produce their first barrels of oil as a global glut is making
the payoff from such projects less certain. (on.wsj.com/1zFOqPh)
* Ally Financial Inc's chief executive Thursday
reacted angrily to General Motors Co's decision to
squeeze the lender out of a lucrative leasing business and vowed
to overcome getting jilted by the firm's former parent. (on.wsj.com/1CiwPNu)
* Federal prosecutors in New York said they would drop
charges against five men they previously accused of insider
trading Thursday, the latest casualty of an appeals court ruling
last month that upended the government's ability to bring such
charges. (on.wsj.com/1vcNMaa)
* Music streaming service Spotify AB is working with Goldman
Sachs Group Inc on a new round of private fundraising,
potentially putting off an initial public stock offering for
another year, said people familiar with the matter. (on.wsj.com/1BvLmjF)
* The Federal Reserve proposed allowing more small banks to
exceed debt limits when financing mergers and acquisitions,
implementing a law Congress passed in December. (on.wsj.com/1yGgM4H)
* Du Pont plans to cut bonus payments and delay
raises for this year, said a person familiar with the matter, as
the chemical company grapples with slower-than-expected growth
and an activist investor's push to split the company. (on.wsj.com/1A51Bc2)
* Cablevision Systems Corp is suing Verizon
Communications Inc, accusing Verizon of falsely
advertising the "fastest Wi-Fi available" in New York in an
attempt to undercut Cablevision's competitive advantage. (on.wsj.com/1zFP3s9)
* One of Malaysia's richest men has agreed in principle to
lend funds to 1 Malaysia Development Bhd, or 1MDB, to help
settle a $560 million loan due Saturday, people familiar with
the matter said. (on.wsj.com/1Bx5OAJ)
