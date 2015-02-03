Feb 3 The following are the top stories in the
Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and
does not vouch for their accuracy.
* A record settlement expected Tuesday between the Justice
Department and Standard & Poor's Ratings Services came together
over two days in mid-January when the two sides agreed to move
past a feud triggered by a surprise downgrade of U.S. debt,
according to people familiar with the talks. (on.wsj.com/1CrH7uT)
* Staples Inc and Office Depot Inc are in
advanced talks to combine, according to people familiar with the
matter, in what would be a major step toward consolidating the
retail market for pens, paper and other office supplies. (on.wsj.com/1EC6niR)
* President Barack Obama called for sweeping tax increases
Monday in a budget proposal that dropped any quest for fiscal
grand bargains with Congress, but also laid out narrower
domestic priorities that may appeal to Republicans. (on.wsj.com/1zAU8Af)
* Piracy off Somali has spawned floating armories to cache
weapons for security companies and ferry their guns and guards
to vessels needing protection. (on.wsj.com/1tZhsH8)
* The Federal Communications Commission is about to
fundamentally change the way it oversees high-speed Internet
service, proposing to regulate it as a public utility. (on.wsj.com/16coRay)
* Investors are returning to emerging markets, upending
predictions that investments in developing nations were headed
for a fresh drubbing. (on.wsj.com/1CUwj77)
* Verizon Communications Inc is close to selling a
package of assets including cellphone towers and parts of its
wireline business, a group of deals whose value could top $15
billion, people familiar with the matter said. (on.wsj.com/1EC8xPm)
* Exxon Mobil Corp said its fourth-quarter earnings
dropped 21 percent, hurt by lower commodity prices, while the
biggest U.S. energy company also unveiled plans to slash its
buyback program. (on.wsj.com/1D86jFZ)
* Walt Disney Co's $5.5 billion theme park in
Shanghai, previously set to open by the end of this year, will
instead open in the first half of 2016, people close to the
project said. (on.wsj.com/1HOKEH6)
* Some 720 oil-industry workers in Texas, including 330 in
the oil and gas division of General Electric Co, are
losing their jobs as U.S. crude prices languish below $50 a
barrel. (on.wsj.com/1zwKEEG)
* Slower global growth is starting to weigh on demand for
American-made goods, casting a cloud over the U.S. manufacturing
sector. While the Institute for Supply Management's overall
index shows slowing growth, the reading on exports is in
contractionary territory. (on.wsj.com/1x2iZHa)
* Sysco Corp's talks with antitrust regulators over
its planned acquisition of U.S. Foods have reached a standstill
as the company announced an agreement to divest far more in
assets than originally planned. (on.wsj.com/1z8Tutk)
* Tronox Ltd is nearing a deal to buy a soda-ash
business from rival chemical company FMC Corp for more
than $1.5 billion, people familiar with the matter said. (on.wsj.com/1EC2cDH)
* Alibaba Group Holding Ltd's wholesale marketplace
is joining with U.S. peer-to-peer online lending company Lending
Club to provide sales financing to small U.S. businesses buying
from Chinese suppliers. (on.wsj.com/1uSKkMg)
(Compiled by Luke Koshi in Bengaluru)