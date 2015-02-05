Feb 5 The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

* Health insurer Anthem Inc said hackers broke into a database containing personal information for about 80 million of its customers and employees in what is likely to be the largest data breach disclosed by a health-care company. (on.wsj.com/1zTdItn)

* At the height of his career, Tiger Woods struck fear in his competitors and awe in his fans. Now, he has become almost a sympathetic figure in golf. (on.wsj.com/1DgJ0Ka)

* The European Central Bank said it would no longer accept Greek government bonds from banks seeking funding, damping plans by the new Greek government to ease its bailout conditions. (on.wsj.com/16jBnoV)

* Many small, regional real-estate investors are preparing for life after RadioShack Corp files for bankruptcy and the store closings that may result. (on.wsj.com/1v0p5Z2)

* Federal prosecutors have launched a new probe into whether Swiss bank UBS helped Americans evade taxes through investments largely banned in the United States, according to people familiar with the investigation. (on.wsj.com/1ucy0eB)

* As the full force of the European Central Bank's blockbuster asset-purchase program continues to bear down on debt markets, negative yields on sovereign bonds in the region look set to become the new normal. Finland became the first nation in the region to pay a negative yield on five-year debt sold at auction, suggesting that investors are unperturbed by the country's weak economic expansion and its dependence on troubled Eastern Europe. (on.wsj.com/1F8nqqc)