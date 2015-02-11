Feb 11 The following are the top stories in the


* The U.S. oil boom is slowing down as drillers cut back in
response to lower crude prices, according to new data set to be
released on Wednesday. Companies drilled 28 percent fewer oil
wells in January across the continental United States than they
did last June, before oil prices started falling from more than
$100 a barrel to about $50 today, according to the study by Rice
University's Baker Institute for Public Policy. (on.wsj.com/1uCPilx)
* The Federal Bureau of Investigation has opened a probe to
determine whether a computer data breach led to the filing of
false tax returns through TurboTax software, according to a
person familiar with the case. The move comes as states try to
contain a wave of bogus state tax filings through TurboTax amid
signs that the fraud may also involve federal returns, according
to some security specialists and taxpayers. (on.wsj.com/1z5SBOP)
* NBC suspended "Nightly News" anchor Brian Williams for six
months without pay for telling a false war story repeatedly,
putting a major blemish on the career of one of America's star
newscasters. (on.wsj.com/1CTrhtf)
* Jeb Bush faces a unique dilemma as he builds a Republican
presidential campaign, whether to follow in the foreign-policy
footsteps of his father or his brother. One early indication
suggests he is leaning toward his father's more pragmatic and
restrained philosophy. (on.wsj.com/1DDxpFe)
* As the Federal Reserve prepares to begin raising interest
rates later this year, it is readying for what may be another
big challenge in 2015: the shift to a Republican-controlled
Congress. (on.wsj.com/1EX7r0V)
* An architect of General Motors Co's 2009 bailout
who fought those calling for its demise now has emerged as one
of its chief antagonists, urging the auto maker to return more
cash to shareholders and boost its flagging stock price. Harry
J. Wilson, a former hedge fund executive who helped usher GM
through a government-led restructuring that ultimately cost
taxpayers about $10 billion, said GM needs to be "more attentive
to its cash balance and its operating performance." (on.wsj.com/1z6nKl2)
* Billionaires David Koch and Charles Koch are helping
launch an investment fund aimed at financing small leveraged
buyouts, the latest entrant in the potentially lucrative market.
Koch Industries Inc, the brothers' closely held conglomerate
with $115 billion in annual sales, has contributed $100 million
to a new fund raised by Eaglehill Capital Partners LP, according
to Koch Industries Chief Financial Officer Steve Feilmeier. (on.wsj.com/1MbrTNK)
* U.S. businesses in China have voiced increased concerns
over what they see as rising anti-foreign sentiment and
increasingly difficult operating conditions as the economy posts
slower growth. (on.wsj.com/1zurw6S)
* RadioShack Corp is looking for bankruptcy-court
approval to pay up to $3 million in bonuses to key employees as
it races to liquidate half its stores and turn over the rest to
the highest bidder at a coming auction. Eight executives and up
to 30 other employees are in line for the payouts, which the
company says are essential to maximizing the sale price of the
beleaguered company and to keeping people from leaving during
the bankruptcy process. (on.wsj.com/17bC84S)
(Compiled by Supriya Kurane in Bengaluru)