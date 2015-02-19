Feb 19 The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

* Federal Reserve officials held detailed discussions in January on the timing and pace of interest-rate increases, though they stopped short of agreeing to specific plans, according to minutes of the meeting. (on.wsj.com/1E6ycyK)

* A growing list of federal investigations and inquiries threatens to become a serious embarrassment for Caterpillar Inc , which has long projected a squeaky-clean image. (on.wsj.com/1MzdM4O)

* Federal authorities are probing whether a hacker is behind the online posting of a cache of Morgan Stanley's client data - and not the financial adviser who was fired in connection with the breach. (on.wsj.com/1DtHHJ2)

* Virtu Financial Inc, one of the world's biggest high-frequency trading firms, is reviving its plan to go public, according to people familiar with the matter. (on.wsj.com/1Boqb8u)

* Auto-parts maker Delphi Automotive Plc agreed to sell its car heating and cooling business to Germany's Mahle for more than $700 million in a move to refocus on higher margin electronic safety and self-driving technologies. (on.wsj.com/1ESXKNq)

* NBC's "Nightly News" held on to first place in the ratings last week, but its numbers took a tumble with Lester Holt sitting in the anchor chair in place of Brian Williams. (on.wsj.com/17X3L1N)

* Samsung Electronics Co Ltd said it had acquired a U.S. startup whose technology is likely to underpin the South Korean technology giant's new mobile-payment service. The deal to buy LoopPay Inc, represents the clearest signal that Samsung intends to compete aggressively with Apple Inc in trying to change consumer behavior at the checkout counter. (on.wsj.com/17X4ikr)