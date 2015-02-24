Feb 24 The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

* U.S. officials are investigating at least 10 major banks for possible rigging of precious-metals markets, even though European regulators dropped a similar probe after finding no evidence of wrongdoing, according to people close to the inquiries.(on.wsj.com/1a9RLuJ)

* U.S. and Iran are exploring a nuclear deal that would keep Tehran from amassing enough material to make a bomb for at least a decade, but could then allow it to gradually build up its capabilities again.(on.wsj.com/1a9Shc3)

* A federal jury in New York on Monday found the Palestinian Authority and the Palestine Liberation Organization liable for supporting six terrorist attacks in Israel more than a decade ago and ordered the groups to pay $218.5 million to the American victims' families.(on.wsj.com/1a9SMmn)

* J.P. Morgan Chase & Co is preparing to charge large institutional customers for some deposits, citing new rules that make holding money for the clients too costly, according to a memo reviewed by the Wall Street Journal and people familiar with the plan.(on.wsj.com/1a9SUCB)

* Honda Motor Co, already coping with large safety recalls over quality glitches and faulty air bags, said on Monday its chief executive would step down to make way for a low-profile engineer with extensive international experience.(on.wsj.com/1a9TDDC)

* Dish Network Corp said Chief Executive Joe Clayton will retire at the end of March and will be succeeded by Chairman Charlie Ergen, who will take the helm again as the satellite-TV company is pushing to diversify into new lines of business.(on.wsj.com/1LAB9cV)