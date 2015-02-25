Feb 25 The following are the top stories in the
* Federal Reserve Chairwoman Janet Yellen, sounding upbeat
about the economy, started laying the groundwork for
interest-rate increases later this year. (on.wsj.com/1LAdDuI)
* A jury on Tuesday convicted Eddie Ray Routh of killing the
former U.S. Navy sharpshooter whose autobiography became the
movie "American Sniper." Routh, a 27-year-old Marine, was found
guilty of killing former Navy SEAL Chris Kyle and Kyle's friend
Chad Littlefield at a Texas shooting range in 2013. (on.wsj.com/1EOZ4kR)
* Chad's army has been on the offensive in Nigeria, swinging
momentum in a conflict that has cost tens of thousands of lives,
displaced more than a million people and seen Boko Haram abduct
perhaps thousands of adolescents. (on.wsj.com/1D9ApFf)
* The Italian family that controls Cushman & Wakefield, one
of the world's largest real-estate services firms, is putting
the company up for sale as rising property prices push up the
value of rivals. (on.wsj.com/1MPE0Ao)
* Several oil companies have turned on Enterprise Products
Partners LP, complaining it is trying to dominate the
lucrative oil-export business and muscle out competitors. (on.wsj.com/18jfPL2)
* Capital One Financial said the U.S. Justice and
Treasury departments are looking into possible money-laundering
violations. (on.wsj.com/1GrrgLT)
* JPMorgan is aiming to reduce certain deposits by
up to $100 billion by the end of the year and is preparing to
charge large institutional customers for some deposits thanks to
new rules that make holding money for the clients too costly. (on.wsj.com/1D8q2Sd)
* Health insurer Anthem Inc said the database that
was penetrated in a previously-disclosed hacker attack included
personal information for 78.8 million people. (on.wsj.com/1vxre3V)
* Regulators are scrutinizing acquisitions by one of
Canada's largest banks after finding fault with its risk
management, according to people familiar with the matter, even
as a new CEO looks for businesses to buy in the U.S. (on.wsj.com/1Es4DYA)
* Sycamore Partners has abandoned its attempt to buy women's
clothing retailer Chico's FAS Inc after failing to line
up financing for the deal on acceptable terms, according to a
person familiar with the matter. (on.wsj.com/1GrmoX1)
