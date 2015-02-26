Feb 26 The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

* Morgan Stanley agreed to pay $2.6 billion to settle U.S. claims stemming from the sale of mortgage bonds, handing the Wall Street firm its biggest legal bill from the financial crisis. (on.wsj.com/1By9vMr)

* The Nasdaq Composite Index's longest winning streak in more than five years ended with a whimper at the hands of a surprising culprit: a pullback in the world's most valuable company, Apple Inc. (on.wsj.com/1By7Ar9)

* Top U.S. officials sharpened efforts to undermine Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu ahead of his visit to Washington next week as tensions rose over his push to scuttle a possible nuclear deal with Iran. (on.wsj.com/1By6Zpn)

* Three Brooklyn, N.Y., men were arrested Wednesday and accused of plotting to join or aid Islamic State in Syria, offering a glimpse into the militant group's recruiting tactics-and how U.S. counterterrorism officials are fighting back.(on.wsj.com/1By86p9)

* Citigroup Inc said on Wednesday the Treasury Department and California regulators are looking into its Banamex USA unit. (on.wsj.com/1By9NTE)

* Hedge fund Standard General LP will lead the bidding at a bankruptcy auction of 1,700 or more RadioShack Corp stores, as the electronics retailer tries to save some of its struggling business. (on.wsj.com/1ByaMmG)

* The Federal Communications Commission's plan for regulating how Internet providers treat traffic on their networks is expected to unleash a number of court challenges and put pressure on Congress to settle the legal morass through legislation. (on.wsj.com/1Byb3pC)