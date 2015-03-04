March 4 The following are the top stories in the
* Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, in a dramatic
and highly public showdown with a U.S. president, told a joint
session of Congress on Tuesday that an emerging diplomatic
agreement with Iran would not only fail to stop Tehran from
acquiring nuclear weapons, but virtually ensure it gets them.(on.wsj.com/17PsIeS)
* After more than a decade rebuilding General Electric Co
to be a simpler industrial machine, Chief Executive Jeff
Immelt finds his creation running rough. The oil-price drop is
raising a growth impediment and new questions about his
legacy.(on.wsj.com/17PsV1N)
* Comcast Corp's NBCUniversal is aiming to launch
a comedy-focused subscription Web video service later this year,
people familiar with the plans say, signaling the company's
growing interest in reaching young viewers online as its
traditional cable-TV business stagnates.(on.wsj.com/17Ptg4q)
* Citigroup Inc confirmed on Tuesday that it would
sell its U.S. subprime-lending business, OneMain Financial, to
Springleaf Holdings Inc. The move is emblematic of
postcrisis regulations forcing banks out of their old mind-set
of trying to serve as many customers as possible under one
roof.(on.wsj.com/17PtA3f)
* Actavis PLC sold the second-biggest corporate-bond
offering in history on Tuesday, with a $21 billion deal fueled
by investors' desire for returns amid low interest rates.(on.wsj.com/17PtHvK)
* J.P. Morgan Chase & Co's treasurer, Craig Delany,
is planning to leave the bank but will stay on until a successor
is on board, according to a memo reviewed by the Wall Street
Journal and people familiar with the matter.(on.wsj.com/17PtRmH)
* India's central bank surprised markets with an unscheduled
cut to its key lending rate for the second time since the
beginning of the year, indicating that it is joining a
world-wide trend of monetary easing that is driving global
interest rates to multiyear lows.(on.wsj.com/17Pu4WU)
