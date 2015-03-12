March 12 The following are the top stories in
* Hillary Clinton's plan to run her work and private email
through the server her husband set up in their family home left
his aides worried that adding her account would make the system
a target for hackers. (on.wsj.com/1Gu3aiJ)
* Four of the biggest names on Wall Street struggled to pass
the Federal Reserve's 2015 "stress tests," and the U.S. units of
two foreign banks fell short. Goldman Sachs Group Inc,
J.P. Morgan Chase & Co and Morgan Stanley
received the green light to return income to investors only
after adjusting their initial requests to ensure capital buffers
stayed above the minimums required by the Fed. Bank of America
Corp got conditional approval to return capital to
shareholders. (on.wsj.com/1EBxieV)
* Cybercriminals targeting businesses are stealing more than
customer passwords and credit-card numbers. They're
misappropriating the Web addresses - or domain names - of the
businesses themselves. (on.wsj.com/1F0RFki)
* Endo International has made a takeover bid for
Salix Pharmaceuticals, seeking to upend Valeant
Pharmaceuticals International Inc 's roughly $10
billion agreement to buy the drug maker. (on.wsj.com/1AgZ0Hh)
* The Bank of Korea joins a growing list of central banks to
cut rates, as the dilemma between stoking growth and balancing
high levels of debt tips in favor of the former. (on.wsj.com/1MtfTUU)
* General Electric is considering making deeper cuts
in its massive banking business, having decided the returns from
lending are no longer worth the discontent it causes among
investors. (on.wsj.com/1wv1ci7)
* China's leadership is preparing to consolidate the
country's state-owned sector, telling thousands of enterprises
that they need to rely less on state life support. (on.wsj.com/1xeUs30)
* Alibaba Group Holding is investing in Snapchat in
a deal that values the messaging company at $15 billion, in the
latest sign of escalating valuations for Silicon Valley
startups. (on.wsj.com/18CcNAO)
* United Technologies Corp said it will explore
strategic alternatives for its Sikorsky Aircraft business,
including a potential spinoff of the helicopter unit. (on.wsj.com/1wvY9Gw)
* The Federal Trade Commission filed a civil lawsuit against
DirecTV in California federal court Wednesday, alleging
that the satellite-TV giant engaged in deceptive advertising. (on.wsj.com/1F0QSji)
(Compiled by Supriya Kurane in Bengaluru)