* Hillary Clinton's plan to run her work and private email through the server her husband set up in their family home left his aides worried that adding her account would make the system a target for hackers. (on.wsj.com/1Gu3aiJ)

* Four of the biggest names on Wall Street struggled to pass the Federal Reserve's 2015 "stress tests," and the U.S. units of two foreign banks fell short. Goldman Sachs Group Inc, J.P. Morgan Chase & Co and Morgan Stanley received the green light to return income to investors only after adjusting their initial requests to ensure capital buffers stayed above the minimums required by the Fed. Bank of America Corp got conditional approval to return capital to shareholders. (on.wsj.com/1EBxieV)

* Cybercriminals targeting businesses are stealing more than customer passwords and credit-card numbers. They're misappropriating the Web addresses - or domain names - of the businesses themselves. (on.wsj.com/1F0RFki)

* Endo International has made a takeover bid for Salix Pharmaceuticals, seeking to upend Valeant Pharmaceuticals International Inc 's roughly $10 billion agreement to buy the drug maker. (on.wsj.com/1AgZ0Hh)

* The Bank of Korea joins a growing list of central banks to cut rates, as the dilemma between stoking growth and balancing high levels of debt tips in favor of the former. (on.wsj.com/1MtfTUU)

* General Electric is considering making deeper cuts in its massive banking business, having decided the returns from lending are no longer worth the discontent it causes among investors. (on.wsj.com/1wv1ci7)

* China's leadership is preparing to consolidate the country's state-owned sector, telling thousands of enterprises that they need to rely less on state life support. (on.wsj.com/1xeUs30)

* Alibaba Group Holding is investing in Snapchat in a deal that values the messaging company at $15 billion, in the latest sign of escalating valuations for Silicon Valley startups. (on.wsj.com/18CcNAO)

* United Technologies Corp said it will explore strategic alternatives for its Sikorsky Aircraft business, including a potential spinoff of the helicopter unit. (on.wsj.com/1wvY9Gw)

* The Federal Trade Commission filed a civil lawsuit against DirecTV in California federal court Wednesday, alleging that the satellite-TV giant engaged in deceptive advertising. (on.wsj.com/1F0QSji)