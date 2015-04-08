April 8 The following are the top stories in the
* Petroleum giant Royal Dutch Shell Plc is in
advanced talks to acquire Britain's BG Group Plc, in a
deal that would likely be valued at upwards of $50 billion. (on.wsj.com/1DIlOXB)
* A white police officer who shot a black man in North
Charleston, South Carolina, was charged with murder after law
enforcement reviewed a video taken by a bystander. (on.wsj.com/1GJrMGO)
* FedEx Corp said it would buy Dutch parcel-delivery
firm TNT Express for about $4.8 billion, making an end
run around rival United Parcel Service Inc and
positioning itself to capitalize on the growth of e-commerce in
Europe. (on.wsj.com/1ajgJHH)
* Investors and small firms are entering the $2.6 trillion
U.S. repo market, taking advantage of banks' retreat from a key
corner of the credit markets. (on.wsj.com/1CvRHvq)
* Hedge-fund manager Kyle Bass's patent challenge against
Jazz Pharmaceuticals illustrates a new strategy of challenging
U.S. drug patents while shorting shares of the holder and
wagering on potential winners.(on.wsj.com/1y2WVDs)
* The chairman of an insurance regulatory task force is
calling for changes to better protect consumers from agents who
sell financial products despite being barred from the securities
industry.(on.wsj.com/1a3NB70)
* Japan's SoftBank Corp is downsizing its presence
in U.S. tech enclave Silicon Valley after subsidiary Sprint
Corp's failed bid last year to acquire T-Mobile,
the fourth-largest U.S. wireless carrier. A SoftBank spokesman
said Wednesday that the company had subleased both of the
four-story office buildings it had leased in San Carlos,
California in 2013, where around 100 employees had been
stationed until last year. (on.wsj.com/1FejYOg)
* Canada's Manulife Financial Corp is near a
multiyear deal worth well more than $1 billion to win the right
to sell its insurance products through Singaporean lender DBS
Group Holdings Ltd's branch network across Asia,
according to a person familiar with the situation. (on.wsj.com/1DIlOXB)
