* KPMG LLP is poised to promote Lynne Doughtie, head of the
accounting firm's fast-growing advisory business, to the role of
chairman and chief executive, the latest move reflecting women's
advancement to leadership roles in the accounting industry.(on.wsj.com/1aMPZ2i)
* An Iowa farm's flock of about 5.3 million chickens has
been hit with avian influenza, the U.S. Department of
Agriculture said Monday, marking a sharp escalation of the virus
outbreak that has rattled the poultry industry since it began
late last year. (on.wsj.com/1aMSaTB)
* Blue Bell Creameries issued a voluntary recall Monday
night for all of its products on the market after two samples of
chocolate chip cookie dough ice cream tested positive for
listeria, a potentially deadly bacteria. (on.wsj.com/1aMSmlE)
* The European Union plans to file formal antitrust charges
against the bloc's largest gas supplier, Russia's OAO Gazprom
, said people familiar with the matter, a move set to
escalate the standoff between Europe and Moscow.(on.wsj.com/1aMSq4S)
* Giant money manager BlackRock Inc agreed to pay
the Securities and Exchange Commission $12 million to settle
claims that it failed to tell clients about a conflict between a
fund manager's private holdings and portfolios he supervised for
BlackRock clients. (on.wsj.com/1aMSAJz)
