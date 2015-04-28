April 28 The following are the top stories in
* Riots, looting and violent unrest engulfed swaths of
Baltimore on Monday, hours after thousands of people attended a
funeral for Freddie Gray, a 25-year-old black man who died in
police custody this month. (on.wsj.com/1PPDLpr)
* The U.S. Supreme Court will hear arguments Tuesday on one
of the most direct constitutional issues to cross its docket in
recent memory: Are same-sex couples entitled to marry
nationwide? (on.wsj.com/1PPEffe)
* ESPN sued Verizon, alleging the telecom's new FiOS
TV packages breach a contract covering distribution. (on.wsj.com/1PPEUxm)
* U.S. authorities reached a tentative consent agreement
with medical device maker Medtronic over flaws in its
SynchroMed infusion pump for cancer and pain medicine. (on.wsj.com/1PPFCdO)
* Institutional Shareholder Services said DuPont
shareholders should elect Nelson Peltz and John Myers, two of
the four nominees of Peltz's Trian Fund Management, to the
board. (on.wsj.com/1PPG2RE)
