BRIEF-DHT Holdings board unanimously rejects unimproved proposal from Frontline
April 29 The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
* Saudi Arabia said Wednesday that King Salman bin Abdulaziz had replaced his crown prince and foreign minister, in a dramatic shuffling of his top officials. (on.wsj.com/1bSejRZ)
* Twitter got a taste of its own broadcasting power today when Selerity, a New Jersey firm that crawls the Web for financial data, found and shared its earnings on the social-media service nearly an hour before its intended release.(on.wsj.com/1bSeixp)
* The Indonesian government executed eight people - seven of them foreigners - for their roles in drug crimes, after 11th-hour appeals for clemency by families, heads of state, and international organizations failed to sway President Joko Widodo.(on.wsj.com/1bSgzbU)
* The Securities and Exchange Commission is set to propose long-awaited rules that would force thousands of companies to tell investors how the pay of top management tracked the firm's financial results. (on.wsj.com/1bSeuN5)
* Fewer than half of American parents with children under age 18 are saving for college this year, and the average balance in savers' accounts for college has declined, according to a study by lender Sallie Mae and researcher Ipsos Public Affairs.(on.wsj.com/1bShyIT) (Compiled by Ismail Shakil in Bengaluru)
