April 30 Following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

* The value of some smaller oil companies has tumbled by so much that bigger firms may find it less expensive to buy crude that someone else has discovered rather than to go digging for it.(on.wsj.com/1bWMhVm)

* A key component of the Apple Watch made by one of two suppliers was found to be defective, causing limited availability of the highly anticipated new product.(on.wsj.com/1bWMk3z)

* The FBI helped facilitate a 2012 ransom payment to al Qaeda from the family of kidnapped aid worker Warren Weinstein, senior U.S. officials said, revealing a contradiction in the U.S. position against paying ransoms. (on.wsj.com/1bWMnw8)

* Goldman Sachs is one of two lead investors in a $50 million funding round for bitcoin startup Circle Internet Financial.(on.wsj.com/1bWMRCv)

* Still coping with fallout from last year's departure of Bill Gross, Pimco has brought in Ben Bernanke as senior adviser to help fill the void.(on.wsj.com/1bWMEPK) (Compiled by Ismail Shakil in Bengaluru)