* The U.S. Navy has begun accompanying American-flagged
commercial ships through the Strait of Hormuz in response to
Iran's seizure of a Marshall Islands-flagged ship this week. (on.wsj.com/1DOrIkH)
* The chief regulator of U.S. credit unions passed a new
rule designed to curtail how some in the industry gather new
members, a move credit unions say is too tough and rival banks
say is too weak. (on.wsj.com/1DOrw55)
* Baltimore police said they have concluded their
investigation into the death of Freddie Gray and turned the
results over to the city's chief prosecutor. (on.wsj.com/1DOrrOK)
* Since the collapse of Comcast Corp's bid to
acquire Time Warner Cable Inc, Time Warner and Charter
Communications Inc have separately been in talks to
acquire Newhouse family's Bright House Networks LLC, people
familiar with the talks say. (on.wsj.com/1DOsgH8)
* Apollo Global Management LLC is preparing to meet
with big debt investors including mutual fund managers in
several cities over the next few months to ease concerns that
the firm protects its investments in troubled companies at the
expense of creditors, according to people familiar with the
matter. (on.wsj.com/1DOsRc2)
