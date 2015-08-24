Aug 24 The following are the top stories in the
- China's shares wiped out all of this year's gains, sending
Asian markets tumbling, as fears about the deepening effects of
a slowdown in the world's no. 2 economy rattle investors across
the globe. (on.wsj.com/1U1xigJ)
- After stock investors suffered a sharp decline last week
and investors flocked to the relative safety of U.S. Treasury,
bonds are once again getting the upper hand, defying market
sages who predicted tough times ahead in the vast debt market
due to the prospect of rising interest rates. (on.wsj.com/1U1xjBj)
- Mondelez International Inc Chief Executive Irene
Rosenfeld has made aggressive moves to cut costs, boosting the
snacks giant's profit margins and stock price. But the arrival
of a second major activist investor at the company is helping
cement a widely held view on Wall Street: She could do more. (on.wsj.com/1U1xnB7)
- Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc plans to hire 4,000
employees in a single day next month, seeking to counter a
tightening market for restaurant labor by dangling the
possibility that high-performing recruits could someday earn
six-figure salaries and stock in the burrito chain.(on.wsj.com/1JL6ZGF)
- Vice President Joe Biden is increasingly leaning toward
entering the 2016 race, illustrating how, with just six months
before the first presidential nominating contests, both major
parties campaigns are in a state of flux. (on.wsj.com/1U1xLiR)
- The gap between the price offered and the trading price of
a number of companies that are subject to pending takeover bids
widened dramatically last week, a sign of investor nervousness
about deals whose outcome could help determine whether the
merger boom continues. (on.wsj.com/1U1xQD6)
- After record-breaking snowfall last winter triggered
failures on Boston's transit system, workers are rushing to
upgrade equipment while officials seek longer-term funding and
oversight fixes. (on.wsj.com/1U1yBfH)
