Aug 27 The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

- Some lenders, including Bank of America Corp, are issuing margin calls to clients after the global market drubbing of the past week, forcing investors to choose between either putting up more money or selling some of the securities underlying the loans backed by investment portfolios. (on.wsj.com/1KlNumW)

- Measurement specialist Nielsen is cracking open the tight lid that Netflix Inc and other video streaming services keep on viewership data. By tracking some 1,000 shows, Nielsen could give studios more leverage in content-licensing talks.(on.wsj.com/1KlNHX5)

- Amazon Inc is scaling back its efforts to develop consumer devices, laying off dozens of engineers at its secretive Lab126 hardware-development center and trimming or halting other projects, including a large-screen tablet.(on.wsj.com/1KlOVSo)

- The U.S. fund industry was in turmoil Wednesday as executives scrambled to respond to a computer glitch that prevented dozens of mutual and exchange-traded funds from promptly pricing their securities.(on.wsj.com/1KlP5ZO)

- Providence Equity Corp said it reached an agreement to sell the Ironman triathlon series of races to China's Dalian Wanda Group for about $650 million plus the assumption of debt. (on.wsj.com/1KlPoE0) (Compiled by Ismail Shakil in Bengaluru)