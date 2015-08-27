Aug 27 The following are the top stories in the
- Some lenders, including Bank of America Corp, are
issuing margin calls to clients after the global market drubbing
of the past week, forcing investors to choose between either
putting up more money or selling some of the securities
underlying the loans backed by investment portfolios. (on.wsj.com/1KlNumW)
- Measurement specialist Nielsen is cracking open the tight
lid that Netflix Inc and other video streaming services
keep on viewership data. By tracking some 1,000 shows, Nielsen
could give studios more leverage in content-licensing talks.(on.wsj.com/1KlNHX5)
- Amazon Inc is scaling back its efforts to develop
consumer devices, laying off dozens of engineers at its
secretive Lab126 hardware-development center and trimming or
halting other projects, including a large-screen tablet.(on.wsj.com/1KlOVSo)
- The U.S. fund industry was in turmoil Wednesday as
executives scrambled to respond to a computer glitch that
prevented dozens of mutual and exchange-traded funds from
promptly pricing their securities.(on.wsj.com/1KlP5ZO)
- Providence Equity Corp said it reached an agreement to
sell the Ironman triathlon series of races to China's Dalian
Wanda Group for about $650 million plus the assumption of debt.
(on.wsj.com/1KlPoE0)
