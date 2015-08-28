Aug 28 The following are the top stories in the
- U.S. stocks charged higher for a second straight session
amid signs of strong domestic growth and a rally in Asia and
Europe, marking the latest big move in a tumultuous week (on.wsj.com/1LF6sXi)
- That Islamic State's Junaid Hussain was targeted directly
by the U.S. and UK shows the extent to which digital warfare has
upset the balance of power on the modern battlefield. Hussain, a
British citizen in his early 20s, had risen fast to become a
chief in Islamic State's electronic army. (on.wsj.com/1LF6Bd6)
- U.S. President Barack Obama marked the 10th anniversary of
Hurricane Katrina with a speech Thursday in New Orleans calling
the storm, in part, a man-made disaster fueled by poverty and
government inaction. (on.wsj.com/1LF6I8t)
- After months of forewarning by the U.S. Federal Reserve
that it is preparing to raise short-term interest rates, some
international officials have a message: Get on with it
already.(on.wsj.com/1LF6QFg)
- The Chinese affiliate of Uber Technologies Inc
is close to securing about $1 billion in new funding from
investors in the region to help finance its battle with
deep-pocketed Chinese rival Didi Kuaidi. (on.wsj.com/1LF6Wwx)
- Activist investor Carl Icahn disclosed an 8.5 percent
stake in mining-and-energy giant Freeport-McMoRan Inc on
Thursday, saying its shares are undervalued and that he plans to
talk with management about costs. (on.wsj.com/1LF8pCQ)
