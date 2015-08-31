Aug 30 The following are the top stories in the
- Before a planned visit to the United States, the Chinese
President's image as a bold leader is being undermined by his
botched handling of the stock market rout and the country's
economic slowdown. (on.wsj.com/1JFYnzp)
- U.S. Federal Reserve officials emerged from a week of
head-spinning financial turbulence largely sticking to their
plan to raise interest rates before the end of the year. (on.wsj.com/1JFYvic)
- Apple Inc's move to make it easier to block ads
on iPhones and iPads is troubling publishers and heightening
tensions with its Silicon Valley neighbors like Google Inc
. (on.wsj.com/1JFYBqf)
- Executives at Bank of New York Mellon Corp are
racing against the clock to make it through a backlog of pricing
issues before the U.S. markets open Monday morning. (on.wsj.com/1JFYF9t)
- Low-profile Signature Bank has become one of the
fastest-growing U.S. lenders, attracting a fan base ranging from
hip-hop mogul Irv "Gotti" Lorenzo to former Congressman Barney
Frank. (on.wsj.com/1JFYIlC)
- An international court has ordered Volkswagen AG
to sell its nearly 20 percent stake in Suzuki Motor
Corp, allowing the Japanese auto maker to extricate
itself from the tie-up after a four-year struggle. (on.wsj.com/1JFYQBq)
