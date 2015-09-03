Sept 3 The following are the top stories in the
- Five Chinese navy ships are currently operating in the
Bering Sea off the coast of Alaska, Pentagon officials said
Wednesday, marking the first time the U.S. military has seen
them in the area. The officials have been tracking the movements
in recent days of three Chinese combat ships, a replenishment
vessel and an amphibious landing ship after observing them
moving toward the Aleutian Islands, which are split between U.S.
and Russian control. (on.wsj.com/1hUutNv)
- As Apple Inc prepares to introduce its latest
iPhones next week, the company's biggest challenge is one of its
making: how to top its own success. Apple's iPhone 6 and iPhone
6 Plus reignited sales growth for the smartphone but analysts
predict muted growth for its latest models due out next week. (on.wsj.com/1VxIX4e)
- The United Auto Workers union is pitching Detroit auto
makers on a proposed health-care purchasing cooperative as a way
to lower employee costs and potentially raise funds to finance
worker salary increases. (on.wsj.com/1hAgKdS)
- The group backing Wisconsin Governor Scott Walker hopes
focusing on the Palmetto State and Iowa can help the candidate
gain traction after he fell out of the top tier of Republican
presidential candidates. (on.wsj.com/1FkqH4Z)
- Many small businesses aren't racing to update their
checkout systems ahead of an Oct. 1 shift that will put
merchants on the hook for some fraudulent card charges. That is
the date when retailers are expected to begin using new security
technology that accepts credit and debit cards with microchips,
and for banks to have replaced their magnetic stripe cards with
cards that use chip-enabled technology. (on.wsj.com/1ijjBsk)
- The giants of Silicon Valley are bulking up in the
European Union's de facto capital, hiring lobbyists and jostling
for the favor of the Web's most ambitious regulators. (on.wsj.com/1LKENBn)
- China's multibillion-dollar ride-hailing market has
erupted into a brawl between Uber and Beijing startup
Didi Kuaidi. Uber and Didi Kuaidi are fighting to raise funds
for expansion while they compete to woo drivers to their
private-car-hailing services and navigate China's tough
regulatory environment. (on.wsj.com/1NZlGpI)
