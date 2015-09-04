Sept 4 The following are the top stories in the
- Friday's jobs report is likely to be scrutinized more than
most, now that the U.S. Federal Reserve is poised to raise
interest rates, perhaps as early as this month. Economists
expect a gain of 220,000 jobs in August. (on.wsj.com/1OcBCCP)
- A federal judge declared a Kentucky county clerk who
opposes same-sex marriage on religious grounds in contempt of
court for defying his order to issue marriage licenses, and sent
the clerk to jail until she complies. (on.wsj.com/1INKHNA)
- Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has undertaken a
high-stakes campaign to persuade Congress to scuttle the Iran
nuclear agreement, leaving the White House infuriated and many
Democrats resentful. (on.wsj.com/1XnfX0P)
- Highmark Health said it would reduce its range of
offerings on the Affordable Care Act marketplaces, becoming the
latest insurer to retrench amid steep financial losses. (on.wsj.com/1VAAqO2)
- Germany and France press the rest of Europe to end
squabbling over its exploding numbers of refugees as Hungarian
leader says his country doesn't want "a large number of Muslim
people." (on.wsj.com/1EDvrrd)
- Private-equity firms are doubling down on energy, despite
heavy damage from their last adventure in the sector. These
firms' stakes in a dozen publicly traded energy
exploration-and-production companies have lost more than $18
billion in value since last summer, when oil prices began their
slide from more than $100 a barrel. (on.wsj.com/1L8AEV1)
