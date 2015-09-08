Sept 8 The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

- A U.S. federal appeals court is set to decide whether judges can tear up corporate prosecution agreements they deem too lenient, in a case that Justice Department officials fear will disrupt the agency's deals with companies under criminal investigation. (on.wsj.com/1K4gwXC)

- The late-summer market tumult has taken a hefty toll on bank shares, the latest sign of the uncertainty plaguing investments that are expected to benefit from rising interest rates. (on.wsj.com/1hS6Cxf)

- U.S. and International Monetary Fund officials are stepping up pressure on Ukraine's pro-Western government to stick to the terms of its $40 billion bailout, amid signs of mounting friction in the ruling coalition. (on.wsj.com/1NYvtxc)

- A federal appeals court must decide whether a U.S. search warrant can reach data stored in Europe, in a case that could affect the standing of American companies abroad as they try to attract privacy-conscious foreign customers. (on.wsj.com/1Otv7eX)

